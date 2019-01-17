 


Blue Sushi Sake Grill is giving a new meaning to "pass the juice."EXPAND
courtesy Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Dry January Getting You Down? Try the Mocktails at Blue Sushi Sake

Susie Oszustowicz | January 17, 2019 | 4:00am
Dry January, the act of abstaining from alcohol for the first month of the year, is becoming a thing. Either you're in the midst of it or the person beside you at the bar is — well, she's probably not beside you because, let's face it, she's embarrassed to go to a bar because she got called out last week for sipping a water with eight lemons during office happy hour.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill understands — which is why they currently serve not just one, but four creative, booze-free options to keep our hands occupied and our self-awareness in check.

We went with the Pure Strength, because it sounded like it was going to be "strong," and we're all about the placebo effect. The guava purée lends a lovely color and bright flavor, so much so that we kind of forgot that that's still a chill in the air. They teamed the guava up with lemon, sugar and water and, for good measure, threw in some chia seeds.

Pure Strength Mocktail ($4): guava purée, chia seeds, lemon juice, sugar, water


Blue Sushi Sake Grill, multiple locations, bluesushisakegrill.com

