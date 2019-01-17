Dry January Getting You Down? Try the Mocktails at Blue Sushi Sake

Dry January, the act of abstaining from alcohol for the first month of the year, is becoming a thing. Either you're in the midst of it or the person beside you at the bar is — well, she's probably not beside you because, let's face it, she's embarrassed to go to a bar because she got called out last week for sipping a water with eight lemons during office happy hour.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill understands — which is why they currently serve not just one, but four creative, booze-free options to keep our hands occupied and our self-awareness in check.