LORO Opens in East Dallas This Summer, Pop-Up This Weekend. It's Franklin BBQ and Uchi's Baby.

This weekend LORO will host a pop-up at their new spot, which is expected to open this summer in East Dallas.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

An Asian smokehouse is set to open soon in East Dallas. It's the culinary mash-up of two renowned Texas chefs, Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of Uchi. In 2019, they combined their cuisines and opened LORO, an Asian smokehouse and bar, in Austin.

Plans initially called for this Dallas location to open last summer. Now, the restaurant is on track to open this summer at 1812 North Haskell Ave.

This weekend, LORO is hosting a little meet-and-greet with the neighborhood. On Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m. they'll give out free samples in the parking lot of the future LORO location.

"@cheftysoncole and Aaron Franklin will be giving out ~free~ sliced bavette with coconut rice, shishito salsa verde, and our famous gin + tonic slushee to each guest." Facebook

Twitter

In 2018, Texas Monthly's barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, reviewed this spinoff from the two James Beard award-winning chefs. Yes, Vaughn wrote, it is Franklin's barbecue, but don't expect it to taste the same: "Just don’t expect it to be the classic Franklin Barbecue taste. A mix of lean and fatty brisket slices are drizzled with a Thai chili gastrique, house-made ponzu, and nuac mam (a Vietnamese mixed fish sauce), then topped with whole leaves of mint, Thai basil, cilantro, and pickled shallots."

Franklin Barbecue opened in Austin in 2009 in a trailer, and the spot has been lauded since. In 2011, Bon Appetit's editor called it the best in the country. In 2017, Texas Monthly ranked it No. 1 on its list of "50 Best BBQ Joints." Barack Obama and Kanye have both (separately) stood in line for a plate.

Uchi had similar beginnings. Chef Tyson Cole opened his restaurant in Austin in 2003 offering a nontraditional take on Japanese food. In 2011, Cole was awarded the "Best Chef, Southwest" by the James Beard Foundation. Uchi Dallas opened in 2015.

Below is the pop-up invite from LORO's Instagram.