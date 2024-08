Lucky Dog Saloon Unleashed in Uptown Dallas

click to enlarge Don't let the photo fool you. There's usually a line around this building to get in. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge Be careful. Blink and those two free barstools on the end will have been scooped up. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge The sausages are house made in Lucky Dog's sausage kitchen. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge The brisket at Lucky Dog is smoked for 10+ hours. Aaren Prody

Raising spirits and uniting friends, Lucky Dog Saloon is the latest watering hole to open in the heart of Uptown.The Chicago tavern-style spot is a branch of the Katy Trail Ice House family, so it serves a handful of their famous drinks, but mainly Lucky Dog has its own succinct, original menu.It has a lively atmosphere with upbeat music, exposed brick walls, old-fashioned bar fixtures and cozy booths. It's a no-frills hangout no matter the occasion and can offer the perfect alternative when the waitlist down at the Ice House is a little too long. Which, it happens, is all the time.But in the few weeks it's been opened, Lucky Dog has proved to be way more than a plan B bar for the Ice House holdovers. On the weekends leading up to our visit, every time we passed by there was a line of people out the door. There's even a bouncer to maintain the flow, so don't be surprised when you finally enter and every seat is full.Yes, people are that eager to grab a drink here. This is a happening spot.We had to plan accordingly, so we showed up at 5 p.m. on a Friday, just before the line started to form. There wasn't a happy hour but the place was already nearly three-quarters full.For food, the small, front-and-back menu is all this quaint bar needs. Classic martinis, whiskey, draft and bottled beers, wine, and the handful of original Katy Trail Ice House drinks can satisfy most preferences.The menu doesn't list prices, which is generally suspicious, but they appear to be reasonable, given the location. We got an espresso martini for $12.95 and a Guinness stout for $7.95. Apply that information as you will.As for food, they say it's 100% homemade, hand-held and delicious.The wagyu barbecue brisket can take the form of a sandwich or taco, and there's a chicken salad sandwich, a variety of housemade sausages, a gourmet hot dog and the Katy Trail Ice House Cheeseburger. Everything costs under or around $15.We tried the wagyu chopped brisket sandwich, which is smoked for 10-plus hours, and the München-style brautwurst served with cooked sauerkraut and German mustard.Both were satisfying for what they were. But it's still bar food, even with unique touches that are a nice break from what most other bars offer.The grand opening was only a few weeks ago, so we imagine there are still small kinks to work out. We're hoping in the future they add a fries or another side that offers a little more zest than a small bag of Zapp's chips, Fritos or pretzels.The drinks are good, though, and that's probably what you're going to wait in line for anyway.