Lucky Dog Saloon Unleashed in Uptown Dallas

Raising spirits and uniting friends, Lucky Dog Saloon is the latest watering hole to open in the heart of Uptown.
The Chicago tavern-style spot is a branch of the Katy Trail Ice House family, so it serves a handful of their famous drinks, but mainly Lucky Dog has its own succinct, original menu.
But in the few weeks it's been opened, Lucky Dog has proved to be way more than a plan B bar for the Ice House holdovers. On the weekends leading up to our visit, every time we passed by there was a line of people out the door. There's even a bouncer to maintain the flow, so don't be surprised when you finally enter and every seat is full.
Yes, people are that eager to grab a drink here. This is a happening spot.
We had to plan accordingly, so we showed up at 5 p.m. on a Friday, just before the line started to form. There wasn't a happy hour but the place was already nearly three-quarters full.
The menu doesn't list prices, which is generally suspicious, but they appear to be reasonable, given the location. We got an espresso martini for $12.95 and a Guinness stout for $7.95. Apply that information as you will.
The wagyu barbecue brisket can take the form of a sandwich or taco, and there's a chicken salad sandwich, a variety of housemade sausages, a gourmet hot dog and the Katy Trail Ice House Cheeseburger. Everything costs under or around $15.
We tried the wagyu chopped brisket sandwich, which is smoked for 10-plus hours, and the München-style brautwurst served with cooked sauerkraut and German mustard.
The grand opening was only a few weeks ago, so we imagine there are still small kinks to work out. We're hoping in the future they add a fries or another side that offers a little more zest than a small bag of Zapp's chips, Fritos or pretzels.
The drinks are good, though, and that's probably what you're going to wait in line for anyway.
Lucky Dog Saloon, 2701 Cedar Springs Road. Daily, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.