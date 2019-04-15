 


4
Malibu Poke's new Uptown location is now open.
Malibu Poke's new Uptown location is now open.
Courtesy Kathy Tran

Popular Poke Spot Opens a Second Dallas Location In Uptown

Beth Rankin | April 15, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Malibu Poke, the cheffy, quick-serve poke spot that opened in November 2017 in Turtle Creek Village, has opened a second Dallas location in Uptown at McKinney and Olive.

The poke restaurant comes from restaurateur and seafood slinger Jon Alexis, of TJ's Seafood Market and Grill. Malibu Poke was able to stand out amid the swarm of trendy poke spots by tapping chef Matt McCallister (formerly of FT33, now of Homewood) to develop the menu.

"This is not your typical quick-serve poke — fresh fish is butchered daily, sauces are made from scratch, kale is hand-massaged and orders are placed on a high-resolution self-serve kiosk," according to a press release. Now, the restaurant — which also opened a location in Austin several months ago — is tapping into Uptown's heavy business lunch market. The new location will be similar to the original Malibu Poke but will offer a new medium-sized bowl priced at $14.

At Malibu Poke's new Uptown location, you can order a medium-sized version of their bowls — like the bonito aioli tuna, pictured here — for $14. Previous locations only offered small (pictured) and large bowls.
At Malibu Poke's new Uptown location, you can order a medium-sized version of their bowls — like the bonito aioli tuna, pictured here — for $14. Previous locations only offered small (pictured) and large bowls.
Beth Rankin

"But the menu isn’t everything that sets Malibu apart," according to the release. "Malibu Poke features an intuitive self-serve kiosk-based ordering system that allows guests to easily choose from the over 63,000 combinations one can order at Malibu Poke. This system minimizes lines, educates guests on exotic ingredients and makes customizing easy. The kiosks even have facial recognition technology that recalls a guest’s order history."

The new restaurant, designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu, is now open for lunch and dinner at McKinney and Olive.

Malibu Poke, 2355 Olive St. (Uptown)

Malibu Poke Uptown's menu
Malibu Poke Uptown's menu
Courtesy Malibu Poke
Malibu Poke Uptown's menu
Malibu Poke Uptown's menu
Courtesy Malibu Poke
 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

