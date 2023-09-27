Mama Vicky's: A Hidden Gem on Yelp's List of Top 100 Texas Restaurants

Unless you're a die-hard foodie constantly scouring the internet for a new spot to eat, you’ve likely driven past Mama Vicky's Pupusas y Mas without a second thought. The downtown Plano spot is perhaps the perfect example of a diamond-in-the-rough: a small cubicle of a building lit only by the hue of a barely flickering "OPEN" sign.
But if you’re one of those who religiously searches Yelp for the next culinary adventure, you might have stumbled across Mama Vicky's on Yelp’s 2023 list of top 100 restaurants in Texas. We were just as surprised to see it there, which gave us all the more reason to take a look.
The family-owned Mexican-Salvadoran fusion spot embraces minimalism in every aspect. A couple of sparsely spread tables and mismatched chairs are surrounded by unpainted wall and floor tiles. But as we all know, the tiniest spaces often house the biggest flavors. Given Mama Vicky’s spot on Yelp’s top 100 rankings, we went in expecting no less. Yelp's list of top 100 Texas restaurants is a huge milestone for co-owners Oscar Velazquez and Luis Benitez, who began their journey peddling pupusas from the front door of their house. “It was hard when we first opened, especially at the beginning,” Benitez admits. “People sometimes underestimate the place because of how it looks.”
The sign on the door proudly proclaims Mama Vicky’s expertise in pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran griddle cake made of cornmeal dough. Stuffed with a variety of fillings including cheese, bean and fried pork, pupusas go for $2.49 each, making it easy to indulge in two or three. Savor the delightful cheese pulls on the flor de calabaza, a pupusa brimming with cheese and squash blossom, or the loroco, a pan-fried griddle cake stuffed with what the menu describes as a Salvadoran flower.
Be sure to try the chili relleno, which arrives at the table oozing with a melted queso fresco. Sides of refried beans and rice adds a comforting touch to the dish.
For dessert, indulge in some of the made-from-scratch pastries on offer.
Mama Vicky's, 1112 E. 12th St., Plano. Monday, Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; closed Tuesday.