Mama Vicky's: A Hidden Gem on Yelp's List of Top 100 Texas Restaurants

The homemade flor de calabaza pupusas and chili rellenos are equally amazing here.
September 27, 2023
Authentic Mexican platters come with a comforting side of refried beans and rice.
Unless you're a die-hard foodie constantly scouring the internet for a new spot to eat, you’ve likely driven past Mama Vicky's Pupusas y Mas without a second thought. The downtown Plano spot is perhaps the perfect example of a diamond-in-the-rough: a small cubicle of a building lit only by the hue of a barely flickering "OPEN" sign.

But if you’re one of those who religiously searches Yelp for the next culinary adventure, you might have stumbled across Mama Vicky's on Yelp’s 2023 list of top 100 restaurants in Texas. We were just as surprised to see it there, which gave us all the more reason to take a look.

The family-owned Mexican-Salvadoran fusion spot embraces minimalism in every aspect. A couple of sparsely spread tables and mismatched chairs are surrounded by unpainted wall and floor tiles. But as we all know, the tiniest spaces often house the biggest flavors. Given Mama Vicky’s spot on Yelp’s top 100 rankings, we went in expecting no less.
Don't let the sign fool you. It really is Mama Vicky's.
Earning a spot on Yelp's list of top 100 Texas restaurants is a huge milestone for co-owners Oscar Velazquez and Luis Benitez, who began their journey peddling pupusas from the front door of their house. “It was hard when we first opened, especially at the beginning,” Benitez admits. “People sometimes underestimate the place because of how it looks.”

The sign on the door proudly proclaims Mama Vicky’s expertise in pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran griddle cake made of cornmeal dough. Stuffed with a variety of fillings including cheese, bean and fried pork, pupusas go for $2.49 each, making it easy to indulge in two or three. Savor the delightful cheese pulls on the flor de calabaza, a pupusa brimming with cheese and squash blossom, or the loroco, a pan-fried griddle cake stuffed with what the menu describes as a Salvadoran flower.
Tres pupusas.
Pupusas seamlessly lead into an assortment of tacos: Mexican-style tortillas are crowned with chicken, pork, beef or brisket. The tacos are also inexpensive, so you can opt for a plate of three, with one maíz, one harina (flour) and one hecho a mano (made by hand). Other options include sopas, tortas and gorditas.

Be sure to try the chili relleno, which arrives at the table oozing with a melted queso fresco. Sides of refried beans and rice adds a comforting touch to the dish.

For dessert, indulge in some of the made-from-scratch pastries on offer.
Try a chocoflan pastry or mini empanadas for dessert. They're a nice end to the meal.
Mama Vicky's is not one of those "phone-eats-first" spots, but the food and space are authentic, which makes the place unique. A quiet oasis with bold flavors, Mama Vicky’s has earned a spot on our list of favorites. And apparently Yelp’s too.

Mama Vicky's, 1112 E. 12th St., Plano. Monday, Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; closed Tuesday.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
