This New Bar Near Love Field Is Part Sports Bar, Part Burger Joint

There’s not a soul sitting outside of Maple Landing at the moment. It’s pushing 70 degrees on a windy weekday, and the patio heaters are blazing. It might be the reason there’s no sauce-laced faces at the outdoor tables of this particular lunch rush. It was icy-cold in the morning, which clearly explains the heaters, and it’s flick-mosquitoes-off-your-arm warm in the afternoon.

Inside, you might feel the same back-and-forth: Do you want rib-sticking cold-weather food, like a brisket melt, or a warm weather-ready ahi tuna salad? Chili and cheese on your burger, or would you like the slightly lighter bacon and avocado? Is this a typical dive bar or an all-business Dallas sports bar?

Right now, it’s somewhere in between. You’ll see the tops of whiskey casks high up the broad wood wall above the kitchen. Neon signs and glowing TVs are everywhere. You might see the fleece-vest uniform of a telltale business lunch. The restaurant employs a number of green initiatives to help the earth not die. You’ll need to ask for water if you want some, and the takeout containers will compost better than the American cheese in your bloodstream.