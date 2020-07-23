Meat Fight Combines Food, Fitness to Benefit MS Patients

Meat Fight may look differently this year. But you can still help its cause this weekend.

Every year, Meat Fight hosts events benefiting people living with multiple sclerosis. In normal years, there would’ve been a bike ride already.

Now, the folks behind Meat Fight are launching a series of virtual “food-plus-exercise” events for the cause — participants are called to move a little bit and support local restaurants.

That series starts with a virtual biathlon of running and eating: The more you eat, the faster you “run.” Participants earn two minutes of “run time” for every local restaurant they acquire food from up until Saturday.

You also need to run a 5K — no big deal, just run the 3.1 miles early in the day before it gets hot, and hydrate.

Your finish time is your actual run time minus minutes acquired from eating out. Say you eat food from 10 restaurants — that’s 20 “eat minutes” shaved off your true run time for a 5K.

“Too much math? Don’t worry about it. Just eat some more. It’s fine,” Meat Fight CEO Alice Laussade says.

Eh, we may just do that — hit a few Dallas trails, run a few 5Ks and eat out even more intentionally this weekend — who’s with us?

Register for the official event: The $35 fee is what will go toward Meat Fight’s traditional effort of supporting people living with MS. You’ll receive a finisher medal that doubles as a coaster, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win Meat Fight prizes in an online raffle Saturday.