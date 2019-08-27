Learn More About the Pretty Doughnuts Coming to Bishop Arts from Miami

A new fancy doughnut place is on its way, and it comes to us from Miami: The Salty Donut.

The family-owned shop is headed to Bishop Arts, close to Lockhart Smokehouse BBQ. The goal is an opening date around “winter,” more details are to come, but for now, let’s dive into some preview details from Danny Pizarro.

He’s the marketing director for the Salty Donut. But again, this is a family joint: He’s also the brother of the creator, Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez, who co-founded the business with her husband, Andy Rodriguez.

“She kind of pitched everybody (in the family) the idea, and we all thought she was crazy and told her it wasn’t a good idea, come up with the next one,” Pizarro says. “She continued working on toying around what it actually meant and what the goal would be and put together a business plan with Andy and we kept going over and over and it just started to make a lot more sense.”

Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez The Salty Donut

From that moment in 2015 the family got to work. They started selling doughnuts out of a 1950s camper in the Wynwood district, an area known for its vibrant murals. It quickly grew into the kind of popularity that results in lines wrapping around the block.

That led to opening a brick-and-mortar location across the street from that camper’s spot and, just this past May, a second one in South Miami. Now, they’re looking west to Dallas.

“We see an emerging F&B city and culture happening over there, similar to what is still currently happening in Miami. That really excites us,” Pizarro says. “I think it’s a cool time to be part of that, to see it grow and also to help contribute however we can to push (it) to new levels.”

They looked at other areas, but North Oak Cliff called to them.

“Bishop Arts is a really cool area,” he says. “It’s really the connection we had in that area. It felt very special to us, similar to where we started in the Wynwood arts area. It feels very comfortable.”

EXPAND The Salty Donut's doughnuts are anything but simple. The Salty Donut

As for what they’ll be about, it’s a number of things, starting with some pretty doughnuts. But Pizarro says it’s about more than that sweet treat.

“It would be amazing to be known as the best doughnuts and best coffee on the planet, but that’s not really our goal,” he says. “What we really want to be known for, and what we really do best, is people, culture and community. That’s what continues to separate us from a typical doughnut shop.”

That means how you’re greeted at the register, the communal tables for seating and collaborations with other local businesses for events.

“We want to promote and enhance people getting together and making connections and enjoying coffee, doughnuts or tea,” he says.

EXPAND While the owners looked at other areas such as Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville, these doughnuts will be near North Bishop Avenue and West Davis Street in Bishop Arts. The Salty Donut

He says they plan on getting with local artists for marketing materials specific to the Dallas shop. They might pair with a neighboring hat shop for an event, or host workout events (cycling challenges, etc.), that kind of thing.

“... Things that really get the community involved, not with the intention of selling doughnuts, but really bringing people together for an experience, and the doughnuts are secondary.”

Even so, the edible products sold at the Salty Donut are not simple.

An example: The mini homemade blueberry “pop tart” doughnut is described as “24-hour mini brioche filled with blueberry jam, fresh blueberry glaze and topped with a homemade mini blueberry pop tart” (and giving you enough calories for two days, one would think).

The chocolate glazed doughnut looks elevated and tempting with a decadent milk chocolate glaze topped with chocolate pearls.

“We did a doughnut where the dough was blue. We didn’t just dye the dough blue because that’s too easy for us, we actually dyed it naturally with blueberries and things like that; that’s kind of the homemade and freshness component,” he says.

EXPAND The to-be-named pastry chef of our city's Salty Donut will soon put together options for doughnuts that will use ingredients local to the Dallas area. The Salty Donut

Working with local ingredients in Dallas will be fairly different from what they’re doing in Miami. Pizarro says there’s a pastry chef in place — though they’re not ready to announce the name — and that person will take the lead in creating doughnuts from what’s in season in North Texas.

That chef, who’s from Dallas, is in Miami this week, getting acquainted with the Salty Donut brand.

“They’re meeting our team, working with our pastry chefs here to understand the vibe and culture. … We love to dedicate a period of time to just meeting people and for them to click with us,” Pizarro says. “So once their onboarding is done, we’re going to be getting to the part of what can we source locally, who can we reach out to.”

Once open, 12 flavors will be featured at the Salty Donut, half being year-round and the others changing every six to eight weeks with seasonal flavors. Vegan and gluten-free options are always in that latter category.

Here’s hoping this doughnut shop does bring a community sensibility alongside some decadent sweets to Bishop Arts. We’ll see, come winter.