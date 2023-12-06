Michael Bublé in Dallas Today for 'Easy, Now' Lounge and Whiskey Tasting

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum crooner Michael Bublé is in Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 6 promoting not a new Christmas album, but rather something to sip on.
Earlier this year, Bublé announced his new project Fraser & Thompson Whiskey, which has been in the works for years. This North American whiskey from WES Brands blends and bottles Canadian whiskies and Kentucky bourbon.
Bublé worked with award-winning master distiller and blender Paul Cirka, who is also a co-founder of the brand. According to a press release, Cirka, "hand-selected aged liquid to blend into an inviting whiskey, with sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, and a subtle finish of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice."
He and Bublé bonded over a shared passion for whiskey.
“I spent many summers with my grandfather at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in British Columbia," said Bublé in the press release. "When I heard Paul’s vision for creating a new kind of whiskey, I knew instantly what I wanted to call it. For the last three years, we worked together to perfect a whiskey blend that is equally elegant and approachable. We can't wait to pour you a glass!”
Fraser & Thompson is blended and bottled by Heaven Hill in Kentucky, but right now you can get a tipple at Spec's Wine and Spirits at 9500 N. Central Expressway in Dallas from 4 to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday.
Bublé will wake up from a beauty nap and then give out samples of his new brown liquid. This will all take place in a pop-up lounge area in the store called the "Easy, Now" lounge. Because that's how Bublé rolls, apparently, by lounging.