Michael Bublé in Dallas Today for 'Easy, Now' Lounge and Whiskey Tasting

Today is the day you get to meet Michael Bublé.
December 6, 2023
Courtesy of Fraser and Thompson Whiskey
Grammy-winning, multi-platinum crooner Michael Bublé is in Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 6 promoting not a new Christmas album, but rather something to sip on.

Earlier this year, Bublé announced his new project Fraser & Thompson Whiskey, which has been in the works for years. This North American whiskey from WES Brands blends and bottles Canadian whiskies and Kentucky bourbon.

Bublé worked with award-winning master distiller and blender Paul Cirka, who is also a co-founder of the brand. According to a press release, Cirka, "hand-selected aged liquid to blend into an inviting whiskey, with sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, and a subtle finish of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice."

He and Bublé bonded over a shared passion for whiskey.

“I spent many summers with my grandfather at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in British Columbia," said Bublé in the press release. "When I heard Paul’s vision for creating a new kind of whiskey, I knew instantly what I wanted to call it. For the last three years, we worked together to perfect a whiskey blend that is equally elegant and approachable. We can't wait to pour you a glass!”

Fraser & Thompson is blended and bottled by Heaven Hill in Kentucky, but right now you can get a tipple at Spec's Wine and Spirits at 9500 N. Central Expressway in Dallas from 4 to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday.

Bublé will wake up from a beauty nap and then give out samples of his new brown liquid. This will all take place in a pop-up lounge area in the store called the "Easy, Now" lounge. Because that's how Bublé rolls, apparently, by lounging. 
