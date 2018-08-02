 


This cocktail isn't 92 percent water.EXPAND
Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

Midnight Rambler's Watermelon-Gin Cocktail Is Electric

Susie Oszustowicz | August 2, 2018 | 4:00am
Texas summers aren't completely irredeemable, as evidenced by the produce: juicy peaches, earthy, flavorful tomatoes and cool, sweet watermelon are all in abundance. Right now, watermelon is having its moment, as evidenced by this weekend's Watermelon Festival at Dallas Farmers Market. It's the ideal time to appreciate the watermelon, a proud fruit that's 92 percent water yet still packs a ton of flavor.

Midnight Rambler pays homage to the bulbous fruit with their 1000W Thumper. They start with a pretty normal build — gin, fruit, citrus, bitters and soda — but then pull their usual Midnight Rambler-esque tricks by adding "electric holy basil," dehydrated basil cooked sous vide with absinthe.

The result is a beautifully balanced, intriguing concoction.

1000W Thumper ($12): London Dry Gin, watermelon, lime, Angostura bitters, soda, dehydrated basil infused with absinthe via sous vide

Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St. (Downtown)

