MoonPies and Shredded Cheese? The 10 Best MoonPie Tweets from 2020.

I never stopped a hot eight seconds to consider MoonPies until my son confessed to me they were his secret school-day vice. Which, for a high school kid, it's not a bad vice, right? He figured out if he were quick, he could buy one for just 89 cents at an adjacent Shell station between classes. It showed some hustle.

MoonPies were created by the Chattanooga Bakery Co. in 1917 as treat for coal miners. By World War II, the affordable and lunch-pail-fittin’ snacks were flying off the shelves around the world. More than 100 years later, they’re still owned by the same company.

And since following the MoonPie Twitter account, I’ve developed a total crush. I even made a MoonPie cake and it was delish. Just don’t tell them that because they’ll Tweet, “Thanks, Lauren, we’re gonna start writing random food articles in Dallas now.” Really, they do that.

A few things you need to know about MoonPie: First, they go hard on any moon and space references. "Obsessive" might be an appropriate word. Second, the sun is their nemesis. Third, any type of eclipse is really a big deal. Lastly, they expect other brands to stay in their lane. So, say you're a magazine, don't publish a recipe for make-at-home MoonPies: You'll get trolled.

Following are the top 10 Tweets from the MoonPie account.

No 10: New Year's resolutions are for suckers. You're perfect as you are.

New years resolutions are great but remember that MoonPies haven’t changed in like 100 years and everyone still loves them just remember that — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 1, 2020

No 9: Goodness. You need a warning on this page, MoonPie.

You vs. the moon she told you not to worry about https://t.co/FN4WacuT44 — MoonPie (@MoonPie) March 9, 2020

No. 8: That time the overlords said the moon would be pink and we all fell for it.

You have to squint and say pink while you’re looking at it — MoonPie (@MoonPie) April 8, 2020

No. 7: When their social media guru was killing it in productivity.

Using this time to brainstorm ideas for the company



If there was a “MoonPie 2” what would you put in it



Do not say more MoonPies I have already tried that — MoonPie (@MoonPie) April 17, 2020

No. 6: When boring brands use their coattails for a little social media attention. Lame.

How can I help you Sam https://t.co/5fljdlb7Ed — MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 4, 2020

No. 5: Because if they're going to call themselves a "club" after all and actually charge people to buy 96 gallons of cheese ball puffs, then they should have something that distinguishes their membership, right?

I think that a lot — MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 4, 2020

No. 4: One does have to wonder what the heck The Washington Post's social media person was thinking when they typed out this two-word Tweet following a scientific discovery.

No. 3: They take rather seriously any attempt to replicate their product. In a stay-in-your-lane admonishment, they also threatened Garden & Gun they'd just start their own magazine, which they later said they'd call "MoonPie: The MoonPie Magazine" and then they highjacked the thread.

No. 2: Hold the ding-dong presses. This lady here microwaves her MoonPies for eight seconds. (Side huddle: our microwave broke in 2016, so we put two under the broil for about 20 seconds. C'est magnifique. A life-changer.)

No. 1: Slow clap for the home team.