Mutt's Canine Cantina Will Pay a 'Puptern' $100 an Hour to Play With Puppies

They say the perfect job doesn't exist, but Dallas bar, restaurant and dog park Mutt's Canine Cantina may have just disproved that theory by posting the greatest help-wanted ad ever: Mutt's will pay a "puptern" $100 an hour to play with puppies.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
From the press release:
MUTTS Canine Cantina, a Texas-based restaurant, bar and dog park, is hiring one “lucky dog” to serve as the first-ever MUTTS “Puptern.” This fall internship has one requirement: to play with pooches all day — ruff life, huh? In this role, the Puptern will be paid $100 an hour to greet MUTTS members with a friendly face, while offering to play and pet their dogs.
Today through Monday, November 12, MUTTS will be accepting applications for the Puptern position. To apply, applicants must post a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account that explains why they would be the best Puptern for MUTTS. Applicants must tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in their caption. Accounts must be set on public to be considered.
Do you have what it takes to nab this pupternship? The job post has already gone viral, so you're likely to have a lot of competition — $100 an hour could buy an awful lot of Milk-Bones.
Mutt's Canine Cantina, 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd. (Uptown)
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!