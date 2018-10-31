Mutt's Canine Cantina Will Pay a 'Puptern' $100 an Hour to Play With Puppies

MUTTS Canine Cantina, a Texas-based restaurant, bar and dog park, is hiring one “lucky dog” to serve as the first-ever MUTTS “Puptern.” This fall internship has one requirement: to play with pooches all day — ruff life, huh? In this role, the Puptern will be paid $100 an hour to greet MUTTS members with a friendly face, while offering to play and pet their dogs.

Today through Monday, November 12, MUTTS will be accepting applications for the Puptern position. To apply, applicants must post a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account that explains why they would be the best Puptern for MUTTS. Applicants must tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in their caption. Accounts must be set on public to be considered.