At MUTTS Cantina, a Lucky “Puptern” Will Get $100 an Hour to Play With Dogs

But one role they’re trying to fill is a very special one and the pay reflects it. The play location and eatery for dogs and people will hire an intern for $100 an hour to literally play with dogs.
“In anticipation of our Allen location, we’re on the hunt to hire a paid intern whose sole job is to play with dogs all day long and be an enthusiastic brand ambassador,” Pavan Shree, MUTTS Canine Cantina’s Allen franchisee said in a press release. “It’s not every day you come across an opportunity too good to be true, especially with no catch, but this is it! We simply want to showcase the kind of environment that MUTTS fosters which includes wonderful company, quality food and drinks, and promoting an active lifestyle.”
This isn’t the first time they’ve hired at a premium for this role. As reported in QSR Magazine, Jadyn Wakamatsu was tapped as the first-ever “puptern” in 2018 from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants. Wakamatsu, a Dallas resident who was attending Dallas Baptist University at the time, jumped at the chance to be a brand ambassador for MUTTS.
“When I saw the Puptern job description I thought, 'This is too good to be true,'” Wakamatsu said. “I’ve always been an animal lover and to have the opportunity to get paid to play with dogs is a dream come true. As a college student, the schedule flexibility, limited hours and generous pay offered through this Pupternship will allow me to continue to focus my energy on my academic schedule and studies while also doing something that I love.”
MUTTS Cantina is a membership-based dog park with food and treats for four-legged friends and their human companions. Members and visitors can use a day pass, monthly pass, or annual membership to access the park.
All types of access include free Wi-Fi, off-leash play space, watering stations, a dog wash and a bar and grill. The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, beer and cocktails, plus pupsicles for pets.
The Allen location will open soon in Watters Creek shopping center, and the location is now hiring for all positions. Of course, the “puptern” role with its high rate of pay will be a bit more competitive.
To apply for the paid intern position, post a fun and engaging photo or video on your personal Instagram account (which must be public) that explains why you’d be the best “Puptern” for MUTTS. Use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina and @muttscantinaallen in your caption.
The application period runs through Tuesday, Sep. 7.