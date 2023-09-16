 National Cheeseburger Day Deals Around Dallas | Dallas Observer
National Cheeseburger Day Deals Around Dallas

There are so many good burgers in the Big D, meaning there's a lot to celebrate on National Cheeseburger Day. Here's where to get amazing burgers and some good deals to boot this Monday.
September 16, 2023
Loro's burger is just $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Loro's burger is just $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Lauren Drewes Daniels
National Cheeseburger Day is Monday, Sept. 18, and a lot of big names in the local cheeseburger mafia are partaking. We couldn't help but pass along word of these good deals.

If you're looking for more recommendations, visit our list of 16 Best Burgers in Dallas.

Beck's Prime

5931 Forest Lane
If you've never tried Beck's Prime, Monday is a great opportunity. They exclusively use certified Angus beef chuck roast, which is grilled over mesquite coals. The woodsy smoke is seared through the burger and it's quite amazing. On Monday you can buy one burger, get one free at Beck's.

Loro

1812 N. Haskell Ave. and 14999 Montfort Drive
Both North Texas Loro locations will have their tasty cheeseburger for just $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (dine-in only). This burger is topped with red-onion brisket jam, muenster cheese and pickles, all between two tender buns that barely stand a chance. Get two!

Ebb & Flow

2651 Commerce St. and 7300 Lone Star Drive, Plano
Ebb & Flow is offering a cheeseburger with a Miller Lite for $10 on Monday. The burger here is made with two three-ounce Akaushi beef patties topped with smoked cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, all covered in house sauce and nestled on a brioche bun.

Chido Taco Lounge

6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco
Chido is known for its tacos, but the burger is no afterthought. The Chido Burger is made with two smash patties and green chili bacon jam, a slice of American cheese, Kewpie mayo with lettuce, tomato and onion. You can get this along with a beer and fries for $10 on Monday.

Lane's OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave. and 4525 Belt Line Road
OAK'D is known for its brisket and barbecue (oh, and the desserts) but on Monday, both locations are offering a quarter-pound brisket smash patty burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a brioche bun, with a side of fries, for just $10.

Knife Steakhouse

5300 E. Mockingbird Road and 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano
If you've never had the Ozersky Burger or the Pimento Cheeseburger at Knife, Monday is the day to find out what the fuss is about. These are simply two of the best burgers in the city, made with a half pound of 44 Farms ground beef on soft, simple white buns. There aren't actually any deals here, but The Ozersky is only $10.95 every day and the Pimento is only two bucks more. Get both!

McDonald's

Multiple Locations
Alas, we'd be remiss not to mention that McDonald's double cheeseburger is only 50 cents on Monday through its app. You can get like 24 of these suckers for the price of one at most places. Go get 'em, Big Spender.  
