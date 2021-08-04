10 Freshly Baked Options Around Dallas to Mark National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

It’s time to get your dessert on. There’s no better day to eat dessert before dinner than today, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. (We’re all looking for an excuse to eat sweets on a Tuesday, right?) Grocery store-brand cookies are not an option on this particular day, so we went on a cookie crawl to find the best chocolate chip cookies around North Texas. Following is a list of local favorite hand-made, soft center, crispy edges, gooey, gigantic, and delicious cookies in the city. There’s even a free cookie deal at Tiff’s Treats.
Surely one bite (or 17) won’t hurt.
Kookie Haven337 W. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)
Crumbl Cookies6186 Retail Road, Ste. 110 (Lake Highlands)
Cookie Society9320 Dallas Pkwy., #160 (Frisco)
JD Chippery6601 Hillcrest Ave., (Snider Plaza)
A local favorite, JD Chippery has served its legendary chocolate chips cookies to customers since 1983. The family-owned business offers an assortment of scratch-made cookies and muffins. Each item is baked in small batches throughout the day to guarantee each treat is fresh. Go for the milk chocolate cookie if you like desserts on the sweeter side.
Tiff’s TreatsMultiple Locations
Unrefined Bakery6055 Sherry Lane and 6464 E. Northwest Highway, Ste. 326 and several other locations
Combing through the list and looking for a gluten-free option? You’ll want to check out Unrefined Bakery, a 100% gluten-free bakery shop. They pride themselves in using only organic and non-GMO ingredients while also serving vegan and keto-friendly items. The soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies are one of the countless health-conscious desserts. (See photo at top).
The Cookie Rack4333 Lovers Lane (Park Cities)
The Cookie Rack. The rich cookie base is topped with cookie dough buttercream, chocolate ganache and mini chocolate chips – seriously all the good stuff. A beautiful cookie but also the sweetest, so don’t forget a tall glass of milk! Cookie dough lovers, this one’s for you.
Kessler Baking Studio
1129 N. Beckley Ave. (Oak Cliff)
Kessler Baking Studio as the 2018 Best Bakery and its nod from the James Beard Foundation (semifinalist for outstanding baker). Clyde Greenhouse, also known as the Bow Tie Baker, owns the adorable boutique shop and is known for cooking some of the most scrumptious desserts. Scratch-made cookies are one of the many sweet treats here. Don’t be surprised if you go for a cookie and end up with a brownie, blondie or both — or those hot chocolate biscottis that are the work of some mysterious art.
Mary’s Mountain Cookies3311-2 Preston Road (Frisco)
Mary’s Mountain Cookies brings a level of comfort. The chocolate chip cookie tasted familiar — similar to Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies baked for Santa Christmas Eve but twice as large. The classic, traditional chocolate chip cookie taste never fails.
Insomnia Cookies2656 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 2422 Victory Park Lane
Insomnia Cookies is your warm gooey sandman. They deliver hot-out-of-the-oven chocolate chunk cookies right to your doorstep as late as 1 a.m. It doughn’t get any better than that.