TikTok-Famous Nectar Hard Seltzer Pop-Up at H-E-B Frisco Thursday

Nectar Hard Seltzer is an Asian-inspired canned beverage popular on the West Coast. The brand uses a non-traditional mix of social media, texting and pop-ups to land products in cities across the country. This week, its sights are set on Texas.
The brand promises a beverage with "no weird aftertaste," zero grams of sugar and only 90 calories per can. Plus, the makers push a lot of goofy art and photos that make you want to have a drink with them.
This brand got its start with a bit of clever social media-based crowd-sourcing. After being turned down by stores, they posted a video on TikTok that fetched 300,000 views in three days. They then put their phone number on a video, and 300,000 curious imbibers texted them. The group then used that list of phone numbers to convince two stores in Los Angeles to do a secret drop. The products sold out in under an hour.
Nectar Hard use the same strategy in San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Honolulu. After landing in Hawaii, the brand is the top revenue-driving hard seltzer in Foodland Hawaii.
How clever is all that? Much more clever than your run-of-the-mill marketing degree.
Co-founder Jonn Dalsey was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 – Food and Drink in 2023. For his profile photo, he sports a baby-blue turtleneck, large framed glasses and Topo Chico-yellow hair fashioned in an old-school bob.
The four founders now host a podcast, "Under the Influence Show," where they drink seltzer and interview random interesting people.
If that sounds like fun, text them at 310-388-6729 for product drops, giveaways or "lonely late-night chats."
Text "howdy" to stay in the loop for Texas-based events.
You can buy some Nectar Hard Seltzer at H-E-B in Frisco (4800 Main St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. They'll have 12-packs of the original four flavors: yuzu, Asian pear, lychee and mandarin.
A company spokesperson said they expect to sell out in an hour and a half.
