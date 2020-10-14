New Bakery J. Rae’s to Open in North Dallas

"When the location in Devonshire became available, I knew it was the perfect place to launch my business," bakery owner Audrey Dixon says.

A new spot for sweet goods is coming to West Lovers Lane this winter.

J. Rae’s, a family-owned business out of Fort Worth, will serve cupcakes, cheesecakes, cake balls, cookies and seasonal desserts.

Owner Audrey Dixon will open the bakery in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, adjacent to the Devonshire neighborhood. Her aunt Jana Howell opened the first bakery in Fort Worth in 2008.

The boutique bakery has changed ownership, but Dixon made an effort to keep the family business and recipes alive, and the combination of her being in between jobs and the world succumbing to a pandemic created the right time for her to pursue the dream.

“Some of the earliest memories I have of my mom and aunt are of them baking chocolate chip cookies, and it eventually became something we would do together,” Dallas resident Dixon says in a release. “I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for most of my career but am excited to finally transition from behind the desk to being behind the kitchen counter.”

J. Rae’s will sell cookies, cupcakes and cake balls individually and by the dozen, as well as cheesecakes in three sizes.

J. Rae’s, 5600 W. Lovers Lane, No. 143 (North Dallas). Planned to open this winter.