A New Bohemian-Themed Burger Joint Lands in North Texas

A late-night craving for a burger recently led us to Bohemian Bull, a new Grapevine burger joint that comes to us from South Carolina. While we weren’t sure about the meaning behind the restaurant’s name, some research reveals roots in the restaurant’s distinctive bohemian restaurant decor, including a jarring juxtaposition between casual furniture, colorful walls and fancy chandelier lighting. The dining room is finished off with a signature bull head on the back wall. Nothing in this place seems to belong with the rest.Bohemian, indeed.The design choices are certainly a bold statement for what otherwise might be dismissed as a run-of-the-mill burger joint. We couldn’t help but hope for a menu just as unique as the ambiance.Bohemian Bull may be a burger joint, but the menu dabbles in much more. Bohemian twists on classic appetizers begin with the fried mac and cheese bites, served in triangular slices with a side of truffle mayo for camera appeal. The deep-fried wonders continue with thinly sliced fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese, and Brussels sprouts lightly fried and served with whipped feta. Nachos, fried shrimp and giant pretzels all lead well into a giant assortment of salads and sandwiches.While starters were bohemian enough, we found ourselves most intrigued by what the chain brands as Boho Burgers, stacked with bulky layers of unconventional ingredients. The house-favorite truffle burger overflows with a patty, portobello mushrooms and a huge onion ring. Smoked gouda and truffle mayo both add a dimension of creaminess to the texture-rich burger. Options like the Black and Blue, slathered in blue cheese, and the That’s My Jam, with a schmear of smoked bacon jam, are equally interesting deviations from the typical lettuce-and-tomato burger.End with an unconventional take on dessert, like a strawberry shortcake made with buttermilk biscuit or a bowl of crunchy donut holes that’s dressed in whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.The full-service bar is yet another unexpected delight. Specialty cocktails like the Pineapple Express, a pineapple-infused vodka, and pistachio-infused bourbon stand out among a huge selection of beers and seltzers. Pro-tip: stop by on a Wednesday for half-price burgers or for happy hour on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m.