A New Bohemian-Themed Burger Joint Lands in North Texas

A late-night craving for a burger recently led us to Bohemian Bull, a new Grapevine burger joint that comes to us from South Carolina. While we weren’t sure about the meaning behind the restaurant’s name, some research reveals roots in the restaurant’s distinctive bohemian restaurant decor, including a jarring juxtaposition between casual furniture, colorful walls and fancy chandelier lighting. The dining room is finished off with a signature bull head on the back wall. Nothing in this place seems to belong with the rest.
Bohemian, indeed.
Bohemian Bull may be a burger joint, but the menu dabbles in much more. Bohemian twists on classic appetizers begin with the fried mac and cheese bites, served in triangular slices with a side of truffle mayo for camera appeal. The deep-fried wonders continue with thinly sliced fried green tomatoes topped with pimento cheese, and Brussels sprouts lightly fried and served with whipped feta. Nachos, fried shrimp and giant pretzels all lead well into a giant assortment of salads and sandwiches.
The full-service bar is yet another unexpected delight. Specialty cocktails like the Pineapple Express, a pineapple-infused vodka, and pistachio-infused bourbon stand out among a huge selection of beers and seltzers. Pro-tip: stop by on a Wednesday for half-price burgers or for happy hour on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bohemian Bull, 1112 W. Northwest Highway, Grapevine. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.