Frisco's Second H-E-B Opens, Marking the 15th Store in North Texas

Frisco now has two H-E-B stores and people still can't get enough. We don't blame them.
August 9, 2024
The new Frisco store drew the usual line of fans waiting for the doors to open.
The new Frisco store drew the usual line of fans waiting for the doors to open. Courtesy of H-E-B

It's just a store, right? Nope. Clearly not. It's a lifestyle.

Texas-born (1905) and bred H-E-B is having a good time opening stores in North Texas (sans Dallas proper). People lined up with chairs and shade before the new store in Frisco opened earlier this week. Gift baskets were handed out to the first few customers and gift cards to about the first 200. H-E-B should get a seat in Congress. Imagine the voter turnout and warm tortillas on every street corner in America.

The new store, at 899 University Drive at U.S. 380 and Farm Road 423, marks the 15th store in North Texas.

The amenities at the new 130,000-square-foot location include a True Texas BBQ restaurant, drive-through pharmacy and gas station. The usual list of highlights includes a bakery, deli and robust cheese selection. Sushiya is in play, of course, as are the Made Simple meals, chef demonstrations, a large organic and Texas-grown produce section and a meat market with prime, natural, organic and Wagyu selections. The floral department is flourishing and (did you know) H-E-B is the No. 1 retailer of beer and wine in Texas.

The company still doesn't do tap-to-pay, so don't just bring your phone into the store. H-E-B is working on testing the technology at its Central Market store, in Dallas.

Below is a line-up of stores in North Texas, plus a few more expected to open through 2026. Note: an H-E-B is going up next to a Buc-ee's in Melissa. Wild. We'll keep you posted on that opening for traffic purposes.

H-E-B Stores in North Texas

Now Open
Waxahachie
Ennis
Burleson
Corsicana
Cleburne
Granbury
Hudson Oaks
Frisco (Main St.)
Plano
McKinney
Allen
Fort Worth Alliance
Dallas – Joe V's Smart Shop
Mansfield
Frisco (FM 423)

Planned for 2025
Prosper (fall)
Joe V's, Buckner Boulevard (spring)
Melissa
Rockwall
Joe V's, Irving

Planned for 2026
Euless-Bedford
Murphy
