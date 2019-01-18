This Pizza Sub Should Be a Dallas Landmark

Like the origin of the moon and widespread reports across the country of a persistent low-frequency humming, one of Earth’s greatest mysteries is the calzone. How do we classify this Naples-born classic? Unless there’s been some botched science, it’s not sandwich. Is a calzone a taco? No. Maybe a calzone is, simply, the world’s most delicious insomnia medication. That might be the right category. The truth is, like a pizza, a calzone is what it is. It is, in itself, a genre. It’s not a sandwich, it’s not a pizza, and it’s not a pizza-sandwich. A pizza sandwich is something else. Something unique.

Nearly 43 years later, the Pizza Sub, Dallas’ long-standing pizza sandwich, still holds a place on the menu at New York Sub. It’s a deep cut — hovering at No. 25 on the original menu above the deli counter — and a hidden gem in Dallas. Early in 2017, the sandwich was treated to an upgrade by New York Sub's new owners.