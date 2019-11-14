 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Beard Award: the restaurant industry's Oscar, minus the embarrassing speeches
The Beard Award: the restaurant industry's Oscar, minus the embarrassing speeches
James Beard Foundation

Support Dallas’ Chefs, Restaurants and Bartenders Through James Beard’s Awards Entries

Taylor Adams | November 14, 2019 | 11:26am
AA

It’s been a big year for Dallas food, thanks to the national acclaim from Bon Appétit, so we might as well keep promoting our city for what us locals already know: We have incredible people doing incredible things in the restaurant industry.

Now’s the time you can nominate for the 2020 James Beard Awards for leadership, book, restaurant and chef, broadcast media, journalism and restaurant design.

Within those, you’ll find categories, one of which has a new geographic area: Best Chefs in America - Texas. It figures since last year our state saw a record number of semifinalists, so let’s keep it going.

Related Stories

The James Beard Foundation’s awards are a big deal: Earning one or even a nomination can be a highlight in a chef’s career. Every year the foundation has a call for entries, receiving thousands from across the country. You nominate your restaurant professional or establishment by providing your info, their info and a few words on why they’re worthy of such recognition. Entries are then tallied and judging commences.

We’ll hear who semifinalists are in February, then the awards in March.

The James Beard Foundation is accepting nominations for leadership and book awards through Dec. 1, restaurant and chef awards through Dec. 2, broadcast media through Dec. 9, journalism awards through Dec. 16 and restaurant design awards through Jan. 20. 

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >