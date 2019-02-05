Nosh & Bottle Brings a Wine Shop, Market, Deli and Date Spot to Toyota Music Factory

It's no secret Las Colinas has become the most entertaining part of Irving, reinforced by last year’s opening of entertainment complex Toyota Music Factory. Despite the failure of Big Beat Dallas, and the restaurants associated with it, a ton of other food and drink options remain. One such business is a quadruple threat: Nosh & Bottle, a restaurant, deli, wine store and market that's been flying under the radar. Husband and wife Jim Louder and Nancy Schachtner live in the area and noticed the need for what they eventually created.

“We saw an opportunity with the Toyota Music Factory opening,” Schachtner says. “Living in San Francisco, like 10 of us would go up to wine country and drink wine, then we’d get hungry and go buy olives and salami and chocolate and avocado dip and nosh. I thought we needed a market. We thought we’d give it a try, so we came up with Nosh & Bottle.”