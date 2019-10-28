 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
One reason we love it: the retro lighting.
One reason we love it: the retro lighting.
Alison McLean

This Is Why We Love Nova

Taylor Adams | October 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

When I learned Observer critic Brian Reinhart was heading to Nova for a then-upcoming review, I asked if I could crash a visit.

That's not normally something I'd do, he's perfectly capable of eating and breaking down meals himself, plus he surely has cooler people to dine with. But he graciously welcomed me without hesitation.

See, I can't resist the opportunity to go to this Oak Cliff spot. Smart cookies have known about the diner-like establishment for years, but I, in my former "I'm going to stay in my neighborhood" ways, didn't get to go there until last year, when I met someone who thankfully had this restaurant as her favorite.

Related Stories

She introduced me to the chicken-fried pork loin that's topped with a savory sausage gravy, a meal I insisted Brian must try. (He concurred it's pretty darn great.) LPT: Nova-loving friend also informed me how good this meal could be if you save some, reheat it in the morning and top it with an egg.

But it's not just the gravy and fried batter we love, it's the people, the decor, the whole vibe of the establishment.

Don't believe us? Take a look at what it all has to offer in this slideshow. You're welcome.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >