Brewfest Tickets! Getcha Brewfest Tickets While They're Hot (and Cheap)!

Sure, you could wait until October to celebrate the heaven-sent goodness that we call beer. Ocktoberfest is a grand thing ... if you're German.

Here in the good ol' U.S. of A., or more specifically, Dallas, we prefer to get a jump on our beer-celebrating, because we're Americans, a driving, forward-looking people unbound by the staid traditions of the Old World. That's why the Dallas Observer's Brewfest, our annual celebration of local, national and international craft beers is coming to Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood, on Sept. 7. We're true blue nieces and nephews of Uncle Sam.

Oh, and having our festival in September provides us with an excuse for two solid months of celebrating great beer instead of limiting us to October, on the off-chance we ever need an excuse for drinking beer.

We are also frugal Americans, and if you're like us — thirsty and looking for a bargain — now's a good time to snag some highly sought-after Brewfest tickets before the price goes up July 20. General admission tickets are $35. They'll get you entry into the event at 7 p.m., a dozen 2-oz. beer samples from more than 500 options and a tasting glass. Additional sampling cards can be purchased at the event. GA ticket prices increase to $42 on July 20.

VIP tickets are on sale now for $69 and increase to $79 on July 20. They'll get you inside an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., access to private restrooms, a selection of full-sized beers, liquor samples and catered food, plus all that comes with a general admission ticket.

We're still signing up breweries, so check back for updates on new additions. Confirmed breweries so far are:

903 Brewers

Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.

Breaking Brew Meadery

Cedar Creek Brewery

Celestial Beer

Community Beer Co

Deep Ellum Brewing Co

Denton County Brewing Company

Four Bullets Brewery

Fredonia Brewery

Hop and Sting Brewing Company

Hopfusion Ale Works

Locust Cider

Manhattan Project Beer Co

Martin House Brewing Co.

NoCoast Beer Co.

Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

Oak Highlands Brewery

On Rotation

Outfit Brewing

Pegasus City Brewery

Peticolas Brewing Company

Rabbit Hole Brewing

Shannon Brewing Co.

Steam Theory Brewing Co.

St. Killian

Texas Ale Project

True Vine Brewing Co.

Uncle Buck's Brewery & Steakhouse

Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

In between samples be sure to check out the Community Beer Co. + Jameson Caskmates Bar, Charles Smith Wine Garden, Mini of Dallas Biergarten and more.

Food will be available for purchase from Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Philly Pretzel Factory, Taqueria Taxco and Tutta's Pizza.

All guests must be 21 or older with a valid I.D.