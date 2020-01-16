 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

The east side of town will happily take another sushi place.
courtesy Oishii

Oishii Heads East with Second Location

Taylor Adams | January 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

I feel like I haven't been able to go a day the last two weeks without people talking about Oishii: They were about to work there, they were raving about it or they're talking about the news that's now officially out: A second location has arrived for the restaurant.

This week, the sushi restaurant's second location opened on SMU Boulevard — on the east side of Highway 75, where we've seen a few spots come and go in recent years (but the old standby Barley House lives on, of course).

Chef and owner Thanh Nguyen brings northeast Dallas Oishii, with this one led by the chef's nephew, partner Tri Tran, who has worked at Oishii, Uchi and Nobu.

The original location on Wycliff Avenue is still going with new management at the helm.

And more news, Thanh has another spot coming this spring, LaVui, a banh mi and pho cafe named after his mother.

Oishii, 5627 SMU Blvd. (northeast Dallas). Dinner only; lunch service beginning in February.

