One of Dallas' Best Ramen Shops Is Headed to Richardson

One of the city's best ramen shops is opening an outpost in Richardson this summer.

Oni Ramen started in Fort Worth and opened a Deep Ellum outpost in fall 2017. The ramen shop is known for its Reaper Ramen, made with a "demon"-spiced miso broth and a killer hot sauce made with Carolina reaper pepper, habanero pepper, Trinidad scorpion pepper and 7 Pot Brain Strain pepper. It's so spicy, it comes with a challenge, which you'll win if you can eat the spiciest Reaper Ramen in less than 12 minutes without reaching for water.

This summer, Oni Ramen will open a new location at the CityLine development in Richardson. It will be open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and also have a full bar with cocktails. It will also serve a new "signature" ramen, according to a press release: Tokyo Black, a "spicy garlic, light chicken broth with double ancho chili lime-glazed pork belly and a soft-boiled marinated egg, bamboo shoots, leafy greens, mustard greens, green onions and black garlic oil," according to a press release.