One of the city's best ramen spots is going north.
One of the city's best ramen spots is going north.
Beth Rankin

One of Dallas' Best Ramen Shops Is Headed to Richardson

Beth Rankin | March 1, 2019 | 4:00am
One of the city's best ramen shops is opening an outpost in Richardson this summer.

Oni Ramen started in Fort Worth and opened a Deep Ellum outpost in fall 2017. The ramen shop is known for its Reaper Ramen, made with a "demon"-spiced miso broth and a killer hot sauce made with Carolina reaper pepper, habanero pepper, Trinidad scorpion pepper and 7 Pot Brain Strain pepper. It's so spicy, it comes with a challenge, which you'll win if you can eat the spiciest Reaper Ramen in less than 12 minutes without reaching for water.

This summer, Oni Ramen will open a new location at the CityLine development in Richardson. It will be open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and also have a full bar with cocktails. It will also serve a new "signature" ramen, according to a press release: Tokyo Black, a "spicy garlic, light chicken broth with double ancho chili lime-glazed pork belly and a soft-boiled marinated egg, bamboo shoots, leafy greens, mustard greens, green onions and black garlic oil," according to a press release.

Oni Ramen's Richardson location will also include its electronic ordering kiosks.
Oni Ramen's Richardson location will also include its electronic ordering kiosks.
Beth Rankin

Also opening this summer at CityLine: Coolgreens, a franchise serving "salads and wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches with whole and fresh produce and clean ingredients," according to the release. It's set to open early this summer.

A few other CityLine restaurants are expected to open soon: Ace's Sports Hangar, Char'd Southeast Asian Kitchen and Lemon Shark Poke. CityLine already has Chick-fil-A, Coal Vines, Fernando's Mexican Cuisine, Fish City Grill and Edoko Sushi and Robata.

CityLine is a "204-acre, transit-oriented development" in Richardson with apartments, office buildings and restaurants. "CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 50 dining and retail options with Whole Foods Market as anchor, an Aloft Hotel, seven office buildings home to State Farm and Raytheon, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center," according to the release.

"At full build-out, CityLine will contain 5 million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 75 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails." According to developers, approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine when it's finished.

CityLine, 3661 N. Plano Road, Richardson

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

    Send: