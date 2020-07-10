 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Kent Rathbun at the Observer's 2018 Iron Fork competion
Kent Rathbun at the Observer's 2018 Iron Fork competion
Melissa Hennings

Join Kent Rathbun (Virtually) for a Cooking Class and a Good Cause

Taylor Adams | July 10, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Dallas chef Kent Rathbun is sharing his kitchen for the Dallas Observer at Home Series July 22. Not only can you join to learn a thing or two, but you can help benefit the American Heart Association.

The four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef will welcome guests into his home, virtually, of course, to teach three dishes specific to Colorado, Florida and Texas.

The Colorado dish is barbecue-spiced, pecan-crusted trout with a grilled tomato-butter sauce; the Florida plate is habanero, cilantro and lime-marinated snapper with grilled pineapple and black bean pico de gallo; and the Texas-focused entree is strip steak with rosemary butter and grilled onion petals.

After registering, you’ll receive a shopping list to purchase groceries before the event, that way you can follow the chef’s lead on how to execute everything. To make it easier and more flavorful, you can also purchase the Rathbun Family Spice Rub Set — just order it by Thursday so it arrives in time.

Join Kent Rathbun (Virtually) for a Cooking Class and a Good CauseEXPAND
Dallas Observer

The first event in this series was a virtual backyard barbecue lesson, which raised more than $2,500 for Dishing Out Relief, an initiative created by the Texas Restaurant Association Relief Fund.

Money raised at this virtual event will go toward the American Heart Association, a nonprofit that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care.

To support the cause, simply enter a donation amount when you register for the event.

In the Kitchen with Chef Kent Rathbun will be at 6 p.m. July 22 online. Tickets are free; details on the video for the event will be emailed to attendees. 

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

