Over-the-top Ice Creams, Drinks and Paletas at This New Arlington "LMP" Ice Cream Shop

When asked their intentions behind opening an ice cream parlor, the Ponce family of Arlington points to their love of Mexican tradition, culture and a cold scoop of homemade ice cream. Four months after its grand opening, this new Arlington creamery satisfies all three.
La Michoacana Premium (known endearingly as "LMP" by loyal customers) is a Mexican ice cream chain with its flagship location in Aurora, Illinois. Since its beginnings in 2008, the franchise has expanded to seven different states and more than 50 independent locations across the country. The Ponce family’s Arlington shop marks LMP’s first reach into North Texas territory.
Maybe it was the gigantic juice-filled pineapples that drew us in. Or perhaps the 80 flavors of ice cream. Either way, you can walk in expecting a lick of Mexican culture, tradition and frozen sweets.
Glass freezers are stocked full of colorful ice cream, fresh-cut fruits and a rainbow spread of Mexican paletas. When you walk in, the scent of churros and crepes being cooked in the back is overwhelming. Fresh-pressed waffle cones and fruit-filled sundaes add to it all. Almost everything on the menu comes with a scoop (or multiple) of homemade ice cream.
A scoop of the (kid-friendly) almond tequila has a tequila-flavored base studded with almond slivers. Other flavors like the “Chongos” and “Gansito” are frozen takes on classic Mexican snacks. For a couple of bucks extra, turn your flavor picks into a three-scooped sundae, which calls for some burrowing through a heavy pile of whipped cream, chocolate syrup and colorful sprinkles before hitting the ice cream jackpot buried inside. To make the decision even tougher, the same 80 flavors of ice creams and sorbets are also available in popsicle (paleta) form. Order them plain, chocolate-covered or topped with nuts and sprinkles.
Even more over-the-top than the ice cream, mountains of whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles are the drinks. We ordered the special Pina Loca, a hollowed-out pineapple loaded with more fruit — diced mango, honeydew and cantaloupe — that is drenched in a spicy chamoy syrup.
Other loaded delights like mangonadas, aguas frescas and fruit slushes are just as unique. They’re all customizable, soaked in chili, tamarind and chamoy for a uniquely Mexican blend of spicy, tangy and sweet.
La Michoacana Premium De Arlington, 1314 S. Cooper St. Daily, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.