Paleta Mia Brings More Cold and Hot Treats to Plano

In the 105-degree Texas weather, there may be nothing more satisfying than a nice frozen dessert from your local ice cream joint. But if you find yourself bored with the same neighborhood places, Plano has a new sweet shop that serves more than just ice cream.The Mexican dessert spot Paleta Mia recently opened its newest location, in Plano, after two years of serving its paletas in both Dallas and Fort Worth. While Mexican popsicles are its specialty, Paleta Mia covers an extensive range of Mexican snacks and desserts, ranging from Flamin' Hot Cheeto elotes to the classic fresas con crema (strawberries with cream).If you’re hungry for something savory, start with the elotes, a popular Mexican snack of corn, mayo and cheese topped with Cheetos crumbs for some extra flavor. Another favorite menu item is the Tostilocos, a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips drenched in hot sauce and topped with roasted peanuts. Be warned: both Mexican street foods are on the spicier side.If you're prepared to get messy, try a mangonada, which starts with a base of iced mango topped with fresh mango and strawberries, all of it drenched in spicy, sweet and sour sauces and spices.While the Mexican street food merits a trip itself, the real stars at Paleta Mia are the desserts. Start with a refreshing agua fresca, a lightly sweet Mexican drink that comes in a variety of water- and milk-based flavors. Try the strawberry or mango for a sour flavor, or the milk-based horchata if you’re seeking sweeter tones.If you’re looking for something even more sugary, go for the churros, which can be purchased either individually or in orders of three. Here, the churros are filled with Mexican caramel, condensed milk and vanilla cream. For a nice contrast of temperatures, you can top off your warm churros with Paleta Mia’s housemade ice cream. Choose a basic flavor like vanilla or a more adventurous one like Mazapan (Mexican peanut candy).Paletas come in a wide variety of authentic Mexican flavors, many of which are entirely foreign to Dallas’ dessert scene. The mamey paleta is named after a Central American fruit that has a flavor vaguely reminiscent of a sweet potato. Other unique offerings include the rompope (Mexican eggnog), the Gansito (a popular Mexican cream cake), and the cajeta (Mexican caramel).