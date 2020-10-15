 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Openings and Closings |

Palmer’s to Serve Dallas Even More Hot Chicken Come Monday

Taylor Adams | October 15, 2020 | 4:00am
Fried goods from Palmer's are available come Monday.EXPAND
Fried goods from Palmer's are available come Monday.
Kathy Tran
AA

Palmer’s Hot Chicken opens in the Hillside neighborhood of East Dallas Oct. 19, serving the spicy bird that continues its trend through Dallas.

Observer writer Alex Gonzalez spoke with owner Palmer Fortune in June, when we got to learn a little more about what this Texas native, Nashville-bred restaurateur is about.

Next week, we can find out what this version of the hot chicken will be like — the restaurant will be open for dine-in and takeout for lunch and dinner.

Related Stories

Along with fried chicken, Palmer’s, which originally had planned to open in late summer, will have roast chicken, fried tenders, fried catfish, fried or grilled gulf shrimp, sandwiches, tacos, wraps and salads.

This menu that sounds large is complemented by a list of spice levels: naked, novice, Nashville or Napalm.

Nearly a necessity for any restaurant opening these days: Palmer’s has a 1,400-square-foot, covered patio. Knowing that neighborhood and shopping center well, this writer can already picture it full with families (that’s “full” in the COVID era, anyway).

The menu pushes the word “authenticity,” something that’s coming up more in conversation as more Nashville hot chicken joints open in our city. Everything’s from scratch, from appetizers to dessert, and proteins are delivered daily.

Properly preparing Nashville hot chicken is a 24-hour process from start to finish, paying homage to the Nashville hot chicken creator (according to the Palmer’s release), Thornton Prince.

Nashville hot chicken and waffles.EXPAND
Nashville hot chicken and waffles.
Kathy Tran

“It is the authentic, original recipe without any twists or shortcuts,” the release said.

“We hope that our Southern comfort food and hospitality make guests feel right at home when they are dining with us. Even if customers are picking up to-go, our goal is they take that first bite when they get home and feel a sense of comfort and familiarity,” Palmer said in the release.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken, 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Hillside). 972-863-9366. Open for dine-in and takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.