Palmer’s to Serve Dallas Even More Hot Chicken Come Monday

Fried goods from Palmer's are available come Monday.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken opens in the Hillside neighborhood of East Dallas Oct. 19, serving the spicy bird that continues its trend through Dallas.

Observer writer Alex Gonzalez spoke with owner Palmer Fortune in June, when we got to learn a little more about what this Texas native, Nashville-bred restaurateur is about.

Next week, we can find out what this version of the hot chicken will be like — the restaurant will be open for dine-in and takeout for lunch and dinner.

There are levels from spice wimps to heat lovers. Kathy Tran

Along with fried chicken, Palmer’s, which originally had planned to open in late summer, will have roast chicken, fried tenders, fried catfish, fried or grilled gulf shrimp, sandwiches, tacos, wraps and salads.

This menu that sounds large is complemented by a list of spice levels: naked, novice, Nashville or Napalm.

Nearly a necessity for any restaurant opening these days: Palmer’s has a 1,400-square-foot, covered patio. Knowing that neighborhood and shopping center well, this writer can already picture it full with families (that’s “full” in the COVID era, anyway).

The menu pushes the word “authenticity,” something that’s coming up more in conversation as more Nashville hot chicken joints open in our city. Everything’s from scratch, from appetizers to dessert, and proteins are delivered daily.

Properly preparing Nashville hot chicken is a 24-hour process from start to finish, paying homage to the Nashville hot chicken creator (according to the Palmer’s release), Thornton Prince.

EXPAND Nashville hot chicken and waffles. Kathy Tran

“It is the authentic, original recipe without any twists or shortcuts,” the release said.

“We hope that our Southern comfort food and hospitality make guests feel right at home when they are dining with us. Even if customers are picking up to-go, our goal is they take that first bite when they get home and feel a sense of comfort and familiarity,” Palmer said in the release.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken, 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Hillside). 972-863-9366. Open for dine-in and takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.