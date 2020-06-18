Panaderia Tejupilco Is a Reason to Wake Up in the Morning

So working from home might have some of us sleeping in a bit. After all, you can wake up and roll straight to your computer to work, if you’re fortunate enough.

If running on a trail isn’t getting you up earlier, or you don’t have a kiddo or spouse requiring your attention, it’s probably easy enough to find no reason to get up before your boss might notice you’re not on Google Chat.

A good-enough reason to get up — and actually to drive to Duncanville — is Panaderia Tejupilco.

EXPAND Wear a mask and keep your distance at Panaderia Tejupilco. Taylor Adams

Before the coronavirus swept through the business models of restaurants, this small bakery operated like many others: You grabbed a tray, strolled along shelves of pastries and pulled out your selection with tongs.

Yeesh, using tongs? Touching things that other people touch? Seems disgusting and like a world that’s long gone.

But still remaining is the pan dulce at this spot, where you now stand only at the entrance, where tables prevent you from even thinking about approaching the perfectly round conchas.

The staff here is plain friendly, in a way that makes you feel immediately at home. They were that way before, and even now masked and wearing gloves, they make you feel that they're happy you're there.

Customer Marco Saucedo agrees.

“My family loves Panaderia Tejupilco. My favorite is the attention the mom gives to every costumer and time and love she gives every order,” he says. “Everyone is so nice, and it feels like I’m walking into my grandmother’s kitchen every time.”

EXPAND A concha from Panaderia Tejupilco Taylor Adams

Saucedo’s favorites are the cajeta empanadas and the barquillos (basically a cone-shaped pastry filled with cream).

Try those, and get a few conchas, especially if you have coffee already — our recent trip involved a stop at Davis Street Espresso, so a cup of coffee was perfect for dipping. The sugar-draped pastry is light, the way it’s supposed to be, and speckled with just enough cinnamon throughout.

EXPAND The wonderful campechana: Get two if you're with another, don't bother sharing. Taylor Adams

The campechana here is a treat you won’t want to share. It’s a fairly simple pastry that breaks as you go to bend it. It’s pretty evident sugar is liberally sprinkled before it’s baked — which gives the topping a caramelization that makes the simple pastry nearly decadent.

It’s simple as it should be — we all know sometimes that’s best, and that’s the case here. Other times pastries have too much going on. (In fact, we started the day in southeast Dallas at a disappointing panaderia before driving all the way to Duncanville for this one.)

Too much bread, too much sugar, not enough attention to execution, etc.

Not here. At Panaderia Tejupilco you get balanced pastries that pair perfectly with your coffee and possibly taste even better because of the customer service you get when you take your order to go.

That’s definitely a reason to get out of bed in the morning. And even better, if you need an afternoon or post-work break, this panaderia stays open later in the day.

Panaderia Tejupilco, 511 E. Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville. Open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Cash only.