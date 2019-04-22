 


Pappy's is old-school cool.
Pappy's is old-school cool.
Dalila Thomas

Classic, Retro and Cheap: Pappy’s Old Fashioned Hamburger Does Burgers Right

Dalila Thomas | April 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Open-faced. Grass-fed. Wrapped in lettuce. Patties stuffed with cheese. There are a great deal of places in Dallas doing a great deal of unique and outlandish things to burgers these days, and that’s cool. But when it comes to keeping things simple — from the food to the retro décor — Pappy’s Old Fashioned Hamburger does classic oh, so well. And the price is just right.

The one and only thing you ever need to order at this West Mockingbird gem is the $6.95 cheeseburger. Don’t make the rookie mistake of thinking one patty won’t fill you up: Pappy’s patties are a true half-pound, so tread lightly. But if you’re feeling brave, making it a double will only run you an extra three bucks. Add an order of fries, and you’re good to go.

A half-pound $6.95 cheeseburger in Dallas? It's an old-fashioned miracle.
A half-pound $6.95 cheeseburger in Dallas? It's an old-fashioned miracle.
Dalila Thomas

While it’s not always the wisest to stray away from burgers at a burger spot, Pappy’s has a $4.95 BLT that's worth switching things up. Try the meatloaf if you want something a little heartier. Their $9.45 lunch special comes with two sides, making this old-school cool spot a great deal.

Pappy’s Old Fashioned Hamburger, 1475 W. Mockingbird Lane

