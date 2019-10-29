 


4
I mean, anytime Brian Luscher shows up with red hots, it's a good time.
I mean, anytime Brian Luscher shows up with red hots, it's a good time.
Kelsey Shoemaker

Turns Out Park and Palate Was Even Better Than We Expected

Taylor Adams | October 29, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

So Park and Palate happened over the weekend: If you haven’t been, we’re here to tell you it’s worth your time and the ticket cost.

Relative to other food festivals in town, this one was really delightful: It wasn’t ultra-packed; Klyde Warren Park makes for a perfect setting; the selected chefs were just the ones we want; and the booze flowed freely. Also, they couldn’t have prayed for better weather.

Better yet: Chefs afterward were talking about how well-run the whole thing was — you don’t always hear that. But considering the setup each one had ready for them when they walked in (and they could just leave it when they walked out), we can see some of the appeal.

Plus, it raised money for the park. That allows them to keep the park nice and pretty the way we all love and have some programming many utilize. And that shiny, postcard-worthy expansion’s going to cost some money.

Take a look at all the fun that was had in this slideshow to relive it or become a bit jealous you have to wait until next year.

