Nosh on a Fine Meal While Supporting a Downtown Park

It's fall in Dallas, which means we have plenty of food festivals to go around for everyone. This weekend, you can indulge while supporting a park many people love or some at least utilize occasionally.

Klyde Warren Park is bringing back a major fundraiser this Saturday: The Grand Taste.

The event, in its fifth year, takes over the park, where more than 30 wine and spirit brands will be, along with 40 Dallas chefs. A beer garden is there to "complement offerings from the always-popular BBQ Alley." We assume the rest of the food at Park and Palate is beer-worthy, as well.

This is one of those parks that has the public-private partnership going on, where you'll find a nonprofit raising funds for things such as the park's maintenance (Turtle Creek Park, formerly known as Oak Lawn Park, is another example). So by attending an event such as this one, you're helping them pay for daily maintenance and free programs and educational events throughout the year.

The event is rain or shine, though a mostly sunny, 67-degree day is forecast.

The Grand Taste, 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets: $75. Guests must be at least 21 years old.