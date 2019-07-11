 


4
Take a sip on the patio of one of their LTO Kennedy cocktails and talk conspiracy theories.
courtesy Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

Pay Homage to the Kennedys by Ordering a Drink at Elm Street Cask & Kitchen in July

Susie Oszustowicz | July 11, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

This month, one of downtown's newest restaurants will give Dallasites the chance to pay homage to the Kennedy family in a boozy way. Stop into Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, sidle up to the bar and order up one of their featured cocktails, the John F. Kennedy or the Lady Onassis

The two cocktails — the rum and bourbon stirred cocktail and the bubbly, sweet tipple — are like the iconic couple. Jackie's cocktail screams (demurely, of course) class and elegance, and John's is stout (thanks to the doubled-up liquors) and sexy. (We're just glad they stayed away from using a Cuban rum in John's.)

The restaurant is just down the street from where the assassination happened, so we'll leave it up to you if you spend happy hour talking conspiracy theories or not.

Lady Onassis ($12): Lillet Blanc, Brut, cucumber, orange bitters and fresh strawberries
John F. Kennedy ($12): Diplomatico Rum, Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon, simple syrup and chocolate bitters


Elm Street Cask & Kitchen. 1525 Elm St. (downtown), elmstreetcaskkitchen.com

