Toast to Self-Love With Perle on Maple's Love Yourself Cocktail

All the Valentine's Day hate and indignation has manifested itself as a second February faux-holiday: Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15.

Apparently SAD (admittedly an unfortunate acronym) is "a time to celebrate one’s own life, personal achievements and independence," according to a press release from Perle on Maple. So, to help us show ourselves some self-love, they made us a cocktail to toast ... ourselves. We're in.