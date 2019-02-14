 


Perle on Maple created a Singles Awareness Day cocktail worthy of a self-love toast.
Perle on Maple created a Singles Awareness Day cocktail worthy of a self-love toast.
Toast to Self-Love With Perle on Maple's Love Yourself Cocktail

Susie Oszustowicz | February 14, 2019 | 4:00am
All the Valentine's Day hate and indignation has manifested itself as a second February faux-holiday: Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15. 

Apparently SAD (admittedly an unfortunate acronym) is "a time to celebrate one’s own life, personal achievements and independence," according to a press release from Perle on Maple. So, to help us show ourselves some self-love, they made us a cocktail to toast ... ourselves. We're in.

The cocktail isn't just sparkling wine and edible glitter; they gave us some real alcohol in there. Expect a nice, strong start thanks to the Jim Beam rounded out by sparkling rosé. We'll take three — and an Uber home.

Love Yourself ($10): Jim Beam whiskey, fresh lemon juice, fresh orange juices, honey syrup, sparkling rosé

Perle on Maple, 2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

