Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Cheers to seven years.EXPAND
Cheers to seven years.
Christopher Durbin

Happy Birthday, Community Beer Co.

Taylor Adams | February 4, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Community Beer Co. recently marked seven years of business, and they did so with a vintage Vegas anniversary party.

The Design District brewery was filled with more than 70 beers, food, live music and local art.

Community puts out some of our favorite beers (personally, the Mosaic is my usual go-to anywhere it's served) and we're glad they call Dallas home. And we're not the only ones: Community earned the Best Local Brewery award by readers in our Best of Dallas list last year.

Also, we're glad they threw this themed party, because the fur coats and leisure suits made for good photos. Check out the sights of the soiree in this slideshow.

