We’re Still Full: Check Out Photos From This Year’s Chefs for Farmers

Chefs for Farmers filled Dallas Heritage Village with food from many of Dallas' best chefs.

We had to bring in plants last week to avoid the cold temperatures but this past weekend had perfect weather for the annual Chefs for Farmers events.

A farm tour — a new part of the weekend, put on by the Seed Project Foundation — took people to three farms Saturday: Profound Microfarms, McKinney Roots and Cartermere Farms. That evening, the street food night market completed the day with vendors taking over Victory Park.

The main event Sunday was a stellar one, with so many chefs delivering thoughtful plates that had us wanting seconds. (Some people did, which may be why a number of chefs ran out of food more quickly than others.)

Some highlights: John Tesar (Knife) nailed fried chicken with gravy. Eric Freidline (Sevy's) had a delightful lamb merguez (sausage) and sweet potato-harissa ravioli. Joel Orsini and Yoni Lang knocked out menudo and fresh tortillas. Chef Gerald Sombright, who came in for the event from Florida, had an incredible wing that was in no way joking with a crazy-hot heat.

Full disclosure, I did have partner duties: I helped Peter Barlow (Fauna) with beef heart, which he cured, sliced and skewered before throwing on the yakitori and topping with a 13 pepper XO sea cucumber glaze and chapulines.

Keep in mind a lot of chefs prepped for this outside of their normal jobs, meaning after service Saturday, they were hustling to deliver these bites of food we loved so much the following day. We're thankful for that hard work.

If we can share one recommendation for this festival: Ditch some of the plastic. We saw hundreds of plastic utensils, many of which were individually wrapped in plastic. Other materials could be used, or maybe there's a way each guest could use one fork for the entire event?

Anyway, it was a beautiful day, and we have photos to show it.

Mostly, though, you're going to want to check out all of this food that filled Dallas Heritage Village. Take a look.