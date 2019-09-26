Oktoberfest Season Kicks Off in Addison

This is a fantastic time of year. Maybe you're the type who rushes to the Starbucks drive-thru when the pumpkin spice latte comes out. Perhaps you're one who starts wearing sweaters when we finally escape from triple digits. It could be you're one who's stoked for the State Fair of Texas.

For some of us, though, this time of year means festivals for both food and beer.

We have a list of beer festivals coming up, and topping that is the annual Oktoberfest in Addison, which had beer flowing, music playing and plenty of dogs running.

See all of it (including those adorable dog photos) in our slideshow recapping the event. Relive it, be jealous of your friends who went or, better yet, take a look at this for a preview of what you can get at other upcoming Oktoberfest events.