A Peek at New Sushi Restaurant, Shodo, Now Open in the Design District

Shodo, a new sushi spot along Oak Lawn Avenue near De Lucca and PakPao Thai Food, is now open.
The restaurant is from the Route 62 Hospitality, whose other concepts include El Bolero and PakPao. The emphasis here is, according to a press release, pure Japanese sushi as well as unique interpretations of classic sushi. Plus they have space for an omakase, because of course they do. They can read a room.
Pearl Sushi, Yujo on Preston Road, Sushi Bar downtown, along with Sushi by Scratch in the Adolphus and Anchor Sushi on Knox Street. Yutaka shuttered but a new restaurant, Maji Sushi, has already taken over the space. And don't confuse Shodo with Shoyo, on Lower Greenville that opened in 2022 — imagine the reservation mix-ups about to happen.
Of course, there are so many other great sushi spots in Dallas, we're just talking about new suppliers.
Shodo is — by the press release photos anyway — a beautiful space to take in a meal. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is modern and stylish with several seating options, including a nice whiskey-backed bar, which is always fun. The decor gives a nod to Japanese and samurai culture. The omakase room is more zen and Buddha.
For drinks, sip in a Geisha Martini made with Suntory's Haku vodka, yuzu and Lilet Blanc. The Myoga Old Fashioned is made with Toki Whiskey (a blended whiskey from Suntory), bitters, ginger and orange. There are also plays on traditional local cocktails, like a margarita with Yuzuri (a Japanese liqueur) and a Sesame Mojito.
Shodo is now open for dinner. Stay tuned for lunch hours. For reservations at Shodo, call 214-764-2961.
Shodo, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Tuesday–Thursday 5–10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5–11 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.