Openings and Closings

A Peek at New Sushi Restaurant, Shodo, Now Open in the Design District

Shodo is a new sushi restaurant and bar in the Design District from the same group behind PakPao and El Bolero.
December 20, 2023
Shodo's signature piece, with lobster, A5 wagyu and truffle scallion.
Shodo's signature piece, with lobster, A5 wagyu and truffle scallion. Kayla Enright
Shodo, a new sushi spot along Oak Lawn Avenue near De Lucca and PakPao Thai Food, is now open.

The restaurant is from the Route 62 Hospitality, whose other concepts include El Bolero and PakPao. The emphasis here is, according to a press release, pure Japanese sushi as well as unique interpretations of classic sushi. Plus they have space for an omakase, because of course they do. They can read a room.
click to enlarge shodo dining room
Shodo's sleek dining room with deep booths for a cozy dinner.
Kayla Enright
Sushi with its omakase side piece is the Nashville hot chicken of 2022. In the past six months, we've added a lot to the local roster: Pearl Sushi, Yujo on Preston Road, Sushi Bar downtown, along with Sushi by Scratch in the Adolphus and Anchor Sushi on Knox Street. Yutaka shuttered but a new restaurant, Maji Sushi, has already taken over the space. And don't confuse Shodo with Shoyo, on Lower Greenville that opened in 2022 — imagine the reservation mix-ups about to happen.

Of course, there are so many other great sushi spots in Dallas, we're just talking about new suppliers.
click to enlarge Shodo bar
The bar is backed by an extensive selection of Japanese whiskey.
Kayla Enright

Shodo is — by the press release photos anyway — a beautiful space to take in a meal. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is modern and stylish with several seating options, including a nice whiskey-backed bar, which is always fun. The decor gives a nod to Japanese and samurai culture. The omakase room is more zen and Buddha.

click to enlarge Shodo crudo
Shodo's Mango Madai Crudo with Yellowtail
Kayla Enright
The menu includes bites such as a wagyu beef tataki sashimi, mango madai crudo with yellowtail, a bluefin tuna tower and the signature piece, the Shodo Roll with lobster, A5 wagyu and truffle scallion. Another standout menu item is Inari, a traditional dish made of sushi rice stuffed inside deep-fried tofu pockets.

For drinks, sip in a Geisha Martini made with Suntory's Haku vodka, yuzu and Lilet Blanc. The Myoga Old Fashioned is made with Toki Whiskey (a blended whiskey from Suntory), bitters, ginger and orange. There are also plays on traditional local cocktails, like a margarita with Yuzuri (a Japanese liqueur) and a Sesame Mojito.

Shodo is now open for dinner. Stay tuned for lunch hours. For reservations at Shodo, call 214-764-2961.

Shodo, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Tuesday–Thursday 5–10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5–11 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
