Pick Up a Cava and a Caddy at Cadillac Wines

These days, we're all about efficiency. You can get groceries, gifts and coffee in one stop; there are night drops for our dry cleaning; and someone to assemble that pesky Ikea furniture is just a couple of clicks away.

But we really love what Frank Kent Cadillac is doing. This Fort Worth dealership is so focused on service that they've created a new way for us to go from zero to 60 with a wine experience for customers and guests right inside the showroom, and it's the only one of its kind in the United States.

Giving "popping the hood" a new meaning. courtesy Cadillac Wines

Going on eight years of business, the aptly dubbed Cadillac Wines set up shop when the dealership opened. Frank Kent, an automotive industry veteran since 1935, was “always one to set himself apart in the industry,” says Karla Saxton, the only employee of Cadillac Wines. The family opened a restaurant in the Honda dealership next door while they owned it and saw a chance to elevate their hospitality offerings with their elevated automotive offerings when Frank Kent Cadillac opened.

The carefully curated retail shop is open to the public and accessible through the dealership. If you're curious, you can pop in and pop a cork with Saxton, who offers free test drives tastings (limited to 5-ounce per customer per day) and wines by the bottle and the glass, so you'll know what you're driving out with.

EXPAND The display at Cadillac Wines, complete with actual Austin Powers ensemble from The Spy Who Shagged Me Susie Oszustowicz

And while you're there, make sure to ask to see the authentic costume worn by Mike Myers in The Spy Who Shagged Me, displayed in the dealership and valued at $10,000.

Though the shop sees dealership customers stopping in to grab a bottle while they get a complimentary car wash, plenty of locals are regulars, as they've come to appreciate Saxton's thoughtful selections, attentive service and competitive prices. While we were visiting, we saw a local picking up a special-order case that Saxton placed and an employee grabbing a bottle for date night on the way out of the office. Now, that's service.

EXPAND Fill up the gas tank and a glass. courtesy Cadillac Wines

Cadillac Wines offers multiple events throughout the year, from Splash & Go happy hour tastings to seated, five- to seven-course wine pairing dinners hosted on the showroom floor. Watch their social media pages to get in on the events as they sell out quickly, according to Saxton.

EXPAND Cadillac Wines at the Fort Worth dealership Susie Oszustowicz

For the Fort Worth winos reading: this isn't Kent & Co. Wines on West Magnolia. While the family did open and own it, they're different locations, so make sure to set your GPS to Frank Kent Cadillac.

Saxton sent us off with a splash of her favorite (very) reasonably priced wines for the summer: Secateurs 2018 South African Chenin Blanc ($15/bottle) and Rosetta 2018 Suisun Valley Rose ($15). Cadillac Wines is the only retail shop in Texas stocking the latter label.

***As a reminder, don't drink and drive. Please drink responsibly.***

Cadillac Wines, 3500 W. Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, cadillacwines.com.