Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Piroshky Piroshky to Make Stop in Dallas on Pop-Up Tour

November 16, 2022 6:00AM

Apple cinnamon rolls are on the Dallas menu.
Apple cinnamon rolls are on the Dallas menu. Piroshky Piroshky
Piroshky Piroshky, an Eastern European-inspired bakery with a flagship store at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, has been baking handmade pies since 1992. As part of the bakery's 30th anniversary, bakers are touring the country and will visit Dallas on Dec. 8 and Fort Worth on Dec. 9.

All orders will be taken online ahead of time through the website. The baked goods will be flash-frozen and delivered for pick-up on the day of the event.

The pop-up will be at Outfit Brewing (7135 John W. Carpenter Freeway) on Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cut-off time to order is Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., with a minimum $50 order.
click to enlarge
The original storefront at Pike Place Market in Seattle.
Piroshky Piroshky
In Fort Worth, they'll be at Martin House Brewing (220 S. Sylvania Ave.) on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cut-off for that date is Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

Piroshki, popular street food in Eastern Europe, are small pies with either savory or sweet fillings. At Piroshky Piroshky they blend traditional flavors with the Northwest. Some of the most popular items are cinnamon cardamom braids, chocolate cream hazelnut rolls and beef and cheese piroshki.

Most of the pies range from $5.25 to $7.25. There are also 5-packs of piroshki for $30 to $35, including a smoked salmon pate and Moscow roll pack.

Use this site to pre-order for the Dallas event.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation