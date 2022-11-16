Piroshky Piroshky to Make Stop in Dallas on Pop-Up Tour

Piroshky Piroshky, an Eastern European-inspired bakery with a flagship store at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, has been baking handmade pies since 1992. As part of the bakery's 30th anniversary, bakers are touring the country and will visit Dallas on Dec. 8 and Fort Worth on Dec. 9.
All orders will be taken online ahead of time through the website. The baked goods will be flash-frozen and delivered for pick-up on the day of the event.
The pop-up will be at Outfit Brewing (7135 John W. Carpenter Freeway) on Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cut-off time to order is Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., with a minimum $50 order.
Piroshki, popular street food in Eastern Europe, are small pies with either savory or sweet fillings. At Piroshky Piroshky they blend traditional flavors with the Northwest. Some of the most popular items are cinnamon cardamom braids, chocolate cream hazelnut rolls and beef and cheese piroshki.
Most of the pies range from $5.25 to $7.25. There are also 5-packs of piroshki for $30 to $35, including a smoked salmon pate and Moscow roll pack.
Use this site to pre-order for the Dallas event.