Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Pizza Leila Brings Sicilian Pizza-by-the-Slice to Dallas

November 18, 2022 5:00AM

Pizza Leila will open in January on Flora Street in the Arts District.
Pizza Leila will open in January on Flora Street in the Arts District. Courtesy of Pizza Leila, photo by Kathy Tran
Pizza Leila will open its first physical location in downtown Dallas in January. Since 2020, the operation has been run as a ghost kitchen for Sloane’s Corner, a restaurant on Ross Avenue. Now, Pizza Leila will move to 2111 Flora St., a three-minute walk from its current home.

Pizza Leila aims to be a modern take on the traditional New York City pizzeria. Pies will be served by the slice and will be displayed for guests to “window shop” as they pick out their slices. The restaurant will have limited indoor seating and an outdoor patio where guests can sit.

The pizzas are Sicilian-style, made with a thick crust and served in square cuts. Chefs Ji Kang and Anastacia “AQ” Quiñones-Pittman collaborated to create a menu that pairs current favorites with some new recipes. The vodka sausage and peppers pizza has a vodka cream sauce base, topped with Italian sausage and yellow peppers. For meat lovers, The Butcher has Italian sausage, pit ham, salami and pepperoni. Other pies include artichoke and spinach and spicy and sweet soppressata.

A selection of new appetizers will also be on the menu. The cacio e pepe arinchini is a modern twist on the mozzarella stick, stuffed with pecorino, parmesan and mozzarella.

One unique aspect of the restaurant will be nitro negroni on tap. The traditional Italian cocktail is typically composed of gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, but this brings the drink to a new level. We are excited to see (and taste) exactly what a nitro negroni is.

Chef Ji Kang takes pride in his ingredients and aims to serve the Dallas community high-quality food. “I understand there are a lot of other options for pizza out there, that are maybe more convenient, less expensive and different styles, but I refuse to skimp on ingredients, quality and effort it takes to make a good pizza that I hope everyone enjoys,” says Kang. That commitment to quality earned Pizza Leila a spot on our list of best pizza joints in Dallas.

Pizza Leila will open in January 2023 and offer dine-in, takeout and delivery seven days a week.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
Contact: Jack Moraglia

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation