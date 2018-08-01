Oh Look, Another Dallas Poke Restaurant

Poke Bop. Pok the Raw Bar. Malibu Poke. Poke O. Go Fish Poke. Bowls and Tacos. Poke Sushi Roll. Cbowls Poke. Mola Mola Poke. Hoki Poki. These are just a few of the poke restaurants that have opened in Dallas in the last two years, and we're not even mentioning the dozens of other poke restaurants dotting the suburbs, or the sushi spots, seafood restaurants and Asian grocery stores where you can also get a bowl of marinated raw fish and vegetables.

DFW is infested with fast-casual poke — far more than the market could possibly sustain in the long-term — but still, the openings just keep coming. The latest: Mamasan House of Poke, which opened in late June at 2818 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

If we keep over-saturating the market, we run the risk of eventually killing even the great poke restaurants when this fad inevitably runs its course. Facebook

"Also unique to the concept, instead of the popular 'build-your-own' format, Mamasan offers 13 signature dish options, each available as a bowl or a roll," according to a press release. "Five categories of protein include seafood, chicken, pork, beef and veggie — truly offering something for everyone."