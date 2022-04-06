Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Sandwiches

Sando.Itchi and Midnight Rambler Host Pop-Up at the Giant Eye

April 6, 2022 4:00AM

Tell Siri or Alexa to set a reminder for April 10 at 6 p.m.
Tell Siri or Alexa to set a reminder for April 10 at 6 p.m. Reed J Kenney
The wildly popular Japanese sando pop-up shop, Sando.Itchi, just announced a new date and it's a trifecta of Dallas hipness.

Sando.Itchi is partnering with the downtown cocktail den, Midnight Rambler, for a picnic at the "Giant Eyeball" sculpture downtown, which is just across from the bar (the bar sits below The Joule hotel). This event, Eat at the Eye, will run April 15-17, Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Space is limited for this first-come-first-serve pop-up. Midnight Rambler, which has been hosting pop-ups lately, will provide libations from their underground bar at The Joule.

We've met Sando.Itchi before. They announce pop-ups in Dallas every few weeks but have been in Houston as of late. We're glad they're back.

Sando.Itchi's specialty are visually-striking small sandwiches (sandos) popular in Japan. They're made with soft and pillowy milk bread that is a touch sweet. The crust is shaved off; they may visually remind you of the perfect little finger sandwiches your grandma placed out on a dish for company. These are commonly filled with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Sando.Itchi often offers savory versions such as chicken katsu, A5 wagyu katsu and soft-boiled eggs cut in half.

The menu for this event isn't out yet but pre-orders open at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10 on Sando.Itchi's website.

Hustle to it because they always sell out.

Sando.Itchi x Midnight Rambler at the Giant Eye, 1530 Main St. (Downtown). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15-17.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation