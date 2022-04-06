Sando.Itchi and Midnight Rambler Host Pop-Up at the Giant Eye

Sando.Itchi is partnering with the downtown cocktail den, Midnight Rambler, for a picnic at the "Giant Eyeball" sculpture downtown, which is just across from the bar (the bar sits below The Joule hotel). This event, Eat at the Eye, will run April 15-17, Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Space is limited for this first-come-first-serve pop-up. Midnight Rambler, which has been hosting pop-ups lately, will provide libations from their underground bar at The Joule.
We've met Sando.Itchi before. They announce pop-ups in Dallas every few weeks but have been in Houston as of late. We're glad they're back.
Sando.Itchi's specialty are visually-striking small sandwiches (sandos) popular in Japan. They're made with soft and pillowy milk bread that is a touch sweet. The crust is shaved off; they may visually remind you of the perfect little finger sandwiches your grandma placed out on a dish for company. These are commonly filled with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Sando.Itchi often offers savory versions such as chicken katsu, A5 wagyu katsu and soft-boiled eggs cut in half.
The menu for this event isn't out yet but pre-orders open at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10 on Sando.Itchi's website.
Hustle to it because they always sell out.
Sando.Itchi x Midnight Rambler at the Giant Eye, 1530 Main St. (Downtown). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15-17.