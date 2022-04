Sando.Itchi and Midnight Rambler Host Pop-Up at the Giant Eye

The wildly popular Japanese sando pop-up shop, Sando.Itchi, just announced a new date and it's a trifecta of Dallas hipness.Sando.Itchi is partnering with the downtown cocktail den, Midnight Rambler, for a picnic at the " Giant Eyeball " sculpture downtown, which is just across from the bar (the bar sits below The Joule hotel). This event, Eat at the Eye , will run April 15-17, Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Space is limited for this first-come-first-serve pop-up. Midnight Rambler, which has been hosting pop-ups lately, will provide libations from their underground bar at The Joule. We've met Sando.Itchi before . They announce pop-ups in Dallas every few weeks but have been in Houston as of late. We're glad they're back.Sando.Itchi's specialty are visually-striking small sandwiches (sandos) popular in Japan. They're made with soft and pillowy milk bread that is a touch sweet. The crust is shaved off; they may visually remind you of the perfect little finger sandwiches your grandma placed out on a dish for company. These are commonly filled with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Sando.Itchi often offers savory versions such as chicken katsu, A5 wagyu katsu and soft-boiled eggs cut in half.The menu for this event isn't out yet but pre-orders open at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10 on Sando.Itchi's website Hustle to it because they always sell out.