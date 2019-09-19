Primo’s Brings New Cocktails and the Chance to Name a Cocktail and Win a Happy Hour for 10

Spicy, herbaceous and bright, this cocktail gives us a run for our money.

For us longtime Dallas residents, we remember. We remember Beau Nash... We remember Arcodoro & Pomodoro... We remember The Loon before it moved down the street... And we remember Primo's.

The favorite Tex-Mex spot for most Dallasites has changed hands, chefs and locations numerous times in the last seven or so years, but we're excited to hear they're moving back to the original location on McKinney Avenue soon. That means it's time to scratch out every Tuesday for the foreseeable future for discounted meltdown margaritas.

For the new (old) spot, they've changed up a few things. Expect some fantastic new menu items and some really intriguing Tex-Mex cocktails behind the bar.

The La Caldera caught our eye, thanks to the combination of El Silencio mezcal (a current favorite in the office) with some seriously polarizing flavors. Look for a bitter element from Campari and herbaceous notes from Yellow Chartreuse. To offset these deep flavors, they brighten up the cocktail with passionfruit and give some spice to the mix with a touch of habanero. This cocktail, though its elements are all over the map, comes together for an intriguing and complex cocktail. And it's gorgeous to boot.

The other cocktails on the menu are equally thoughtful, including the names. But they're giving us all the chance to name one of their cocktails.

The unnamed cocktail is made with Patrón Blanco tequila, Los Vecinos del Campo mezcal, blood orange, pineapple, honey and Fresno chile, and is waiting for your help so it can be named. To enter to win, visit PrimosCocktailContest.com before Oct. 1.

The winning name will earn the winner a happy hour for 10 (valued at $500) and endless bragging rights, obviously.

La Caldera ($14): El Silencio mezcal, passionfruit, Campari, Yellow Chartreuse, habanero, sal de gusano (worm salt)



Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge, 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

