 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Spicy, herbaceous and bright, this cocktail gives us a run for our money.EXPAND
Spicy, herbaceous and bright, this cocktail gives us a run for our money.
courtesy Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge

Primo’s Brings New Cocktails and the Chance to Name a Cocktail and Win a Happy Hour for 10

Susie Oszustowicz | September 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

For us longtime Dallas residents, we remember. We remember Beau Nash... We remember Arcodoro & Pomodoro... We remember The Loon before it moved down the street... And we remember Primo's.

The favorite Tex-Mex spot for most Dallasites has changed hands, chefs and locations numerous times in the last seven or so years, but we're excited to hear they're moving back to the original location on McKinney Avenue soon. That means it's time to scratch out every Tuesday for the foreseeable future for discounted meltdown margaritas.

For the new (old) spot, they've changed up a few things. Expect some fantastic new menu items and some really intriguing Tex-Mex cocktails behind the bar.

Related Stories

The La Caldera caught our eye, thanks to the combination of El Silencio mezcal (a current favorite in the office) with some seriously polarizing flavors. Look for a bitter element from Campari and herbaceous notes from Yellow Chartreuse. To offset these deep flavors, they brighten up the cocktail with passionfruit and give some spice to the mix with a touch of habanero. This cocktail, though its elements are all over the map, comes together for an intriguing and complex cocktail. And it's gorgeous to boot.

The other cocktails on the menu are equally thoughtful, including the names. But they're giving us all the chance to name one of their cocktails.

The unnamed cocktail is made with Patrón Blanco tequila, Los Vecinos del Campo mezcal, blood orange, pineapple, honey and Fresno chile, and is waiting for your help so it can be named. To enter to win, visit PrimosCocktailContest.com before Oct. 1.

The winning name will earn the winner a happy hour for 10 (valued at $500) and endless bragging rights, obviously.

La Caldera ($14): El Silencio mezcal, passionfruit, Campari, Yellow Chartreuse, habanero, sal de gusano (worm salt)


Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge, 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >