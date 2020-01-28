 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The villa dip at soon-to-be Primo's
The villa dip at soon-to-be Primo's
courtesy Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge

Primo’s MX Will Open Feb. 7

Taylor Adams | January 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

We finally have word that Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge will soft open Feb. 7. The grand opening is set for Feb. 21-23.

Along with the news comes its menu, which it’s promising will please those who have been a fan of the place for years.

Expect the usual items such as queso and guacamole and the Primo villa dip with chili-spiced beef, avocado, pico de gallo and crema. Salads, soups and enchilada plates will be aplenty.

According to the release, here’s what else we’ll find, food-wise:

“Specialties include the Guajillo Chili-Dusted Beef Tenderloin (at $32.95, the most expensive item on the menu) with ranchero brussels sprouts, crispy potatoes and a wild mushroom-poblano demi-glace.

Tex-Mex Favorites come with a choice of Spanish or cilantro brown rice and black beans. They include four versions of enchiladas ($12.95), including the Enchiladas Champinones, with roasted mushrooms, garlic-spinach, pasilla corn salsa, queso Oaxaca, black bean puree and pico de gallo. The Primo’s Burrito ($13.95) is a large flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, crema and your choice of asada, chicken, pork belly or Impossible meat with a choice of roja, verde or crema sauce.

Impossible meat — the plant-based meat substitute — shows up again in the Tacos section of the menu.

The Impossible Taco also features roasted corn pico, cilantro, avocado sauce and shaved jalapeño. The Pork Belly Taco features jicama, pickled red onion, green papaya, asadero cheese, cilantro and mojo sauce. Meals come with your choice of any two tacos plus rice and beans ($14.95).”

Camarones al mojo de ajo
Camarones al mojo de ajo
courtesy Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge

We'll see if these are attempts at “elevating” the Tex-Mex we've grown up with in town, or if Primo will dish it out like we're used to, aesthetically not that pleasing but still satisfying.

Primo’s is reopening in its former space in Uptown, surely looking snazzier than it used to.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge will be at 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown).

