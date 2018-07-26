Fantastic $2 Pupusas Are Hidden In the Back of This Kwick Save Mart

In the back of this Kwick Save Mart, you'll find pupusas topped with curtido, a pickled cabbage condiment, for $2 each.

The familiar jangle of the convenience store bells fills the air as you push through the double doors. It’s a signal that a good meal is on its way. You’re beelining to the back of the store, through the bodega’s aisles, to the wall-bound menu that’s wrapped in ever-blinking lights. This is where good things are happening at the Kwick Save Mart.

Banquet chairs surround tables lined by vinyl tablecloths with leftover bowls of pickled cabbage and squeeze bottles of hot sauce on top — two more signs that you’re about to eat better than most.

Then, pupusas crackle on the flat-top. Two with chicharrones, seasoned pork and rich beans and cheese, please, to begin. They are $2 apiece at Pupuseria Yoselyn. All you'll ever need are a styrofoam plate, a plastic fork and endless pupusas — thick corn tortillas with bubbling cheese and pork (or loraco, an edible flower bud) — stacked like pancakes before you.