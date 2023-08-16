Raising Cane's to Raise Money for Maui Housing Center on Aug. 17

If you're looking for an excuse to eat chicken, or have pondered how you can help Hawaiians after the devastating wildfires last week, point the car towards a Raising Cane's on Thursday.
Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves is a chicken trailblazer with a bent toward charitable giving. The company has given back more than $100 million to communities since its beginning 25 years ago. In 2021, Graves pledged $25 million to nonprofits, organizations and schools as part of the company's 25th anniversary.
On a TV series Restaurant Recovery, Graves gave away $100,000 each to 10 struggling businesses post-pandemic; one of the recipients was Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking in Dallas.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, Raising Cane's will donate 15% of profits from all store sales to the KHAKO Homeless Resource Center. All restaurants in the U.S. are participating, and all sales for the entire day go towards the donation.
KHAKO is a Maui-based shelter location in Lahaina that is currently supporting those displaced by the Maui wildfires. The funds will be used to rebuild the shelter's Westside Center, a 78-unit housing complex that was completely lost in the fire.
Graves says that Maui holds a special place in his heart as it's where he and his wife got married.