Houston Resident 50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion for Bubbly at Rodeo Wine Competition

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper 50 Cent was in da club at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Uncorked! international wine competition this weekend. Curtis Jackson’s Champagne, Le Chemin du Roi, won 2021 Grand Reserve Champion, earning him a giant belt buckle and a few new friends.

Earlier this week Jackson posted a picture of himself in front of the Astrodome wearing an Astro’s hat announcing that while he loves New York City, he’s moved to Houston. He said he'd explain why later, but it appears to be for film projects he's working on with Green Light Gang.

Jackson has a lucrative history in the beverage business, giving levity to his lyrics, "I'm that cat by the bar toastin' to the good life." In 2004 the Queens native invested in VitaminWater. A few years later, Coca-Cola purchased the health-conscious drink line for $4.1 billion, earning the rapper $100 million. He also invested in the French brand Effen Vodka and reportedly sold his minority stake for $60 million back in 2017.

In 2018 Jackson partnered with Champagne Castelnau of Reims, France, to launch his own label. Le Chemin du Roi (the king’s path) won grand reserve champion and best in show at the Rodeo Uncorked wine competition. There were 2,600 other entries from around the world including vineyards from Argentina, France, Italy and Spain.

At the auction that capped off the event, Jackson got a quick introduction to Houston’s big money scene. From his Instagram account, “Man there are some people in Texas that got a lot of money. I bid $175,000 for a bottle of wine and I still lost.”

The three bottles of Le Chemin du Roi sold at the auction brought in $360,000, which goes to charity. During bidding on two of the bottles, the auctioneer threw in dinner with Fiddy to two sweeten the loot.

A bottle of the Le Chemin du Roi Brut retails online for around $150 and is described as, "Subtle pale gold color with fine persistent bubbles. Apricot white peach eucalyptus on the nose and flavors of stone fruit toasted brioche bay leaf and white cherries on the palate. Crisp finish with notes of citrus and minerals for a refreshing mouthfeel."